Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946427https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/wednesday-season-2-part-2-trailer-principal-weems-returns-as-jenna-ortegas-spirit-guide-lady-gaga-debut-teased-watch-2946427.html
NewsWeb Series
WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 PART 2 TRAILER

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer: Principal Weems Returns As Jenna Ortega's Spirit Guide, Lady Gaga Debut Teased - WATCH

 Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 will be premiered on Sept 3, 2025 and Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. 

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer: Principal Weems Returns As Jenna Ortega's Spirit Guide, Lady Gaga Debut Teased - WATCH (Screengrab: @netflix/ YouTube)

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer: Wednesday Addams is back with a familiar member of the Nevermore Academy — yes, you read that right! The makers of the hit series have treated fans to the much-awaited Part 2 trailer, which reveals the return of a deceased character from Wednesday Season 1. For the unversed, Part 2 will feature the final four episodes of the Jenna Ortega starrer. From supernatural twists to a Lady Gaga hint, the trailer teases fans with a series of chaotic events hitting the students of Nevermore Academy, along with more gothic humour and double the mayhem for Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Out 

Tim Burton’s directorial hit series heads towards its finale as the Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 trailer is out, and it’s clearly double the trouble in the world of Nevermore Academy. The trailer opens with Wednesday Addams waking up from a coma and heading straight into the world of spirits - shocked, right? That’s what makes the gothic world of Willow Hill extraordinary. Part 2 will see the return of a familiar member. The remaining four episodes are set to air this September, with Season 2 Part 1 ending on a shocking note  Tyler Galpin, in his Hyde form, hurling Wednesday Addams out of a hospital window during a deadly confrontation at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

 Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Below!

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Highlights

The Suprise 

Talking about the introduction scene, the new trailer opens with Wednesday regaining consciousness in a hospital room, only to be greeted by a familiar face from Nevermore Academy — and heartbreakingly, it’s not Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White. The chaos-packed trailer has thrilled fans and left them wanting more.

Wednesday Addams New Spirit Guide

Wednesday Addams gets a new spirit guide in Part 2  and it’s none other than Principal Weems! Season 2 will mark the return of Gwendoline Christie as the late Principal Weems. In a surprising twist, the gothic world of Nevermore Academy welcomes someone from the past to stir up chaos in the future. Dressed in a nurse's uniform, Weems is Wednesday's new spirit guide.

For the unverse, In Season 1, Nevermore Academy's Principal Weems met a tragic end foaming at the mouth after being poisoned by Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci). In Season 2 Part 2, Wednesday, now in the spirit world met Weems and questioned, 'If I'm not dead, why are you here?' to which Weems cryptically replied, 'Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!'

Also Read|Wednesday Season 2: All You Need To Know About Lady Gaga's Role In Jenna Ortega's Show

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aditi Rana

Aditi Rana

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK