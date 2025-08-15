Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer: Wednesday Addams is back with a familiar member of the Nevermore Academy — yes, you read that right! The makers of the hit series have treated fans to the much-awaited Part 2 trailer, which reveals the return of a deceased character from Wednesday Season 1. For the unversed, Part 2 will feature the final four episodes of the Jenna Ortega starrer. From supernatural twists to a Lady Gaga hint, the trailer teases fans with a series of chaotic events hitting the students of Nevermore Academy, along with more gothic humour and double the mayhem for Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Out

Tim Burton’s directorial hit series heads towards its finale as the Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 trailer is out, and it’s clearly double the trouble in the world of Nevermore Academy. The trailer opens with Wednesday Addams waking up from a coma and heading straight into the world of spirits - shocked, right? That’s what makes the gothic world of Willow Hill extraordinary. Part 2 will see the return of a familiar member. The remaining four episodes are set to air this September, with Season 2 Part 1 ending on a shocking note Tyler Galpin, in his Hyde form, hurling Wednesday Addams out of a hospital window during a deadly confrontation at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Below!

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Highlights

The Suprise

Talking about the introduction scene, the new trailer opens with Wednesday regaining consciousness in a hospital room, only to be greeted by a familiar face from Nevermore Academy — and heartbreakingly, it’s not Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White. The chaos-packed trailer has thrilled fans and left them wanting more.

Wednesday Addams New Spirit Guide

Wednesday Addams gets a new spirit guide in Part 2 and it’s none other than Principal Weems! Season 2 will mark the return of Gwendoline Christie as the late Principal Weems. In a surprising twist, the gothic world of Nevermore Academy welcomes someone from the past to stir up chaos in the future. Dressed in a nurse's uniform, Weems is Wednesday's new spirit guide.

For the unverse, In Season 1, Nevermore Academy's Principal Weems met a tragic end foaming at the mouth after being poisoned by Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci). In Season 2 Part 2, Wednesday, now in the spirit world met Weems and questioned, 'If I'm not dead, why are you here?' to which Weems cryptically replied, 'Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!'

