With Love, Meghan Review: A Cozy, Feel-Good Series That Might Appeal To Some

Directed by: Michael Steed

Cast: Meghan Markle

Episodes: 8

Rating: 3/5 stars

After much anticipation, and a delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Meghan Markle’s highly awaited series 'With Love, Meghan' has finally made its debut on OTT.

Meghan Markle also had a previous documentary-style series, 'Harry & Meghan', with her husband Prince Harry, and this new project offers a shift in tone, focusing less on her personal life and more on her passions for home, cooking, and entertaining.

Meghan Markle’s series shifts from gossip and drama, leaning more towards creating magic with cooking, as she invites a diverse group of celebrity guests, including Mindy Kaling, renowned chef like Roy Choi, with also a sweet cameo from her husband Prince Harry at the end of the series, while hosting intimate dinner parties and conversations in her cozy home.

The first few episodes of the series, the conversations between Meghan and her guests feel off-track, with the banter often feeling forced and some of the humor coming across as staged. Meghan, as the host, initially appears a bit stiff and uncomfortable in her role. However, as the series progresses, Meghan becomes more at ease, and the tone shifts from awkward to cozy.

There could be more substance or a deeper dive into Meghan’s personal life or passions. Nevertheless, the series excels in its warmth, with Meghan sharing glimpses of her life, her love for food, and her connection to the people around her.

Apart from the kitchen scenes, the outside views provide a therapeutic backdrop. However, the music throughout the series doesn’t always hit the right mark. Some tracks feel a bit out of place, disrupting the otherwise calming, cozy atmosphere.

'With Love, Meghan' culminates in a heartwarming moment, featuring a surprise cameo from Prince Harry himself. As Meghan wraps up the series, Harry praises her efforts with a simple yet sincere message: “You did a great job, I love it.”

Overall, 'With Love, Meghan' is a lighthearted, cozy series that grows on you as the episodes progress. While it may not offer the kind of drama, it does provide a delightful escape into the world of home cooking, entertaining, and celebrity guests. If you’re in the mood for a laid-back show to watch while relaxing on the couch or enjoying a nice meal, this one is perfect for that. However, those hoping for more depth and excitement may find it lacking.

'With Love, Meghan' is now available to stream on Netflix.