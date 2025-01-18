‘XO Kitty’ Season 2 Review: A Nostalgic Return That Falls Short Of Emotional Impact

Created by: Jenny Han

Based On: Characters By Jenny Han

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, Gia Kim, Peter Thurnwald, Anthony Keyvan, Choi Min-young, Jocelyn Shelfo, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Regan Aliyah, Ryu Han-bi, Yunjin Kim, Sunny Oh, Michael K. Lee, Lee Sung-wook, Lee Hyung-chul.

Episodes: 8

Rating: 2.5/5 stars



After the end of Season 1, which concludes with Min Ho confessing his love for Kitty and her expulsion from KISS (The Korean Independent School of Seoul) for living in the boys' dormitory all semester, Season 2 finds Kitty facing new challenges and setbacks.

Co-directed by Jenny Han, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series and The Summer I Turned Pretty series, ‘XO Kitty’ feels more like an add-on season. Many scenes seemed unnecessary, and the introduction of new characters overshadowed existing ones, diminishing their prominence on screen. The storytelling felt scattered at times, juggling multiple plotlines without providing enough depth to any of them.

Kitty Song Covey's character comes across as more frustrating than relatable as she navigates her life throughout the series. While this season highlights same-sex relationships, it fails to adequately address the struggles these individuals face. This made the plot feel like a rushed, attention-grabbing attempt. The depiction of same-sex relationships felt superficial, lacking the emotional weight and nuance necessary to make them impactful.

Kitty travels to Korea to find love and learn more about her mother, but the series falls short of immersing the audience in the Korean vibe or teaching them about Seoul and Korean culture.

Min Ho’s transformation stands out as he evolves from being a playboy in Season 1 to a loyal friend to Kitty. His growth is one of the few well-developed arcs in the season. However, Dae, Kitty’s ex, loses his significance in Kitty’s journey. Their unresolved tension leaves their relationship feeling incomplete, and Dae’s character arc is left underdeveloped.

The script lacked pacing, making the eight-episode format difficult to follow due to numerous plotlines. The messy storyline failed to make the characters' situations relatable or emotionally engaging. The show attempts to juggle themes of identity, love, and friendship but often sacrifices depth for convenience. Many moments that could have been emotionally impactful were rushed, leaving viewers detached from the characters' struggles.

Despite its flaws, Season 2 had highlights. Noah Centineo’s cameo as Peter Kavinsky provided a nostalgic moment, recalling 'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before'. His appearance, though brief, served as a reminder of the charm and heart that initially drew audiences to Jenny Han’s work. Additionally, the choice of high-end songs added value to the series, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and creating memorable moments.

The cast’s performances deserve mention. Anna Cathcart brings energy and enthusiasm to her role as Kitty, despite the shortcomings of the script. Sang Heon Lee’s portrayal of Min Ho is particularly noteworthy, capturing the complexity of his character’s growth. The ensemble cast does their best with the material, but the writing often fails to give them the opportunities they need to shine.

Ultimately, XO Kitty struggles to find its footing in Season 2. While it attempts to tackle important themes and expand on its characters, the execution often falls short.

XO Kitty Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.