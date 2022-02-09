हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's suspense drama 'A Thursday' teaser out - Watch

Watch Yami Gautam Dhar’s stunning performance in ‘A Thursday’ coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yami Gautam's suspense drama 'A Thursday' teaser out - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Still

New Delhi: Talented actress Yami Gautam Dhar will next be seen in a suspense drama titled ‘A Thursday’, coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have dropped th teaser which shows her inside a kindergarten with a grim look on her face. 

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to enthrall its viewers with an exciting dose of adrenaline with its upcoming nail-biting hostage drama, A Thursday.

Starring brilliant actor Yami Gautam Dhar, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. Packed with unexpected twists and turns, A Thursday shall take the viewers on a startling ride! 

The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gun-shot! An absolute thriller that will have the audience glued to their screens!
 
The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. We cant wait to know more details about the hostage drama
 
Watch Yami Gautam Dhar’s stunning performance in ‘A Thursday’ coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar

 

