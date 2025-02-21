Ziddi Girls Trailer: A Powerful Young Adult Drama Of Breaking Barriers And Self-Discovery – WATCH

New Delhi: Ziddi Girls is a young adult drama created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, set against the vibrant backdrop of college life.

Directed by Shonali Bose and written by Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma, the series captures the highs and lows of student experiences in an engaging and thought-provoking manner.

The trailer opens with intense discussions about the future of education and the college itself. As the story unfolds, the institution’s custodians stand by their students, empowering them to find their voices and purpose. With resilience and solidarity, they navigate challenges, showcasing unbreakable strength through mutual support.

Ziddi Girls thrives on its strong characters—both students and mentors—who drive the story forward. With a mix of drama, humour, and emotion, the series follows their journey of growth, resilience, and self-discovery through challenges and triumphs.

The fictional series highlights the courage it takes to break barriers and shape a future on their own terms.

The series celebrates the courage to break barriers and carve out one's own future. It boasts a talented ensemble of newcomers Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli alongside acclaimed actors Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy.

The eight-episode series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 27.