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Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar powers a hilarious big-screen spectacle that brings Bollywood comedy back to life

Welcome to the Jungle is a loud, nostalgic ensemble comedy delivering nonstop laughs, colorful entertainment and family-friendly fun despite lacking depth.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar powers a hilarious big-screen spectacle that brings Bollywood comedy back to life
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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