Who Is Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry? Guy Known For Bollywood Parties And Quirky Phone Covers

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry on social media platforms, is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry and social circles. Despite being present at every Bollywood party and being friends with many young celebrities, Orry has still managed to keep both his personal and professional life a bit of a mystery, as most netizens aren’t aware of Orry's actual work. “How is this guy friends with every Bollywood star?” — this particular question always surrounds him.

Bonds With Bollywood & the Ambanis

Orry often attends A-list gatherings with Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and more. He’s also known to have a close relationship with the Ambani family, frequently spotted at their private events. This social visibility has made him a topic of curiosity and media coverage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ‘Liver’ Persona

When asked what he does for a living, Orry has always given a playful answer: he calls himself a “liver” — someone who lives life to the fullest rather than holding a conventional job. Behind the fun, though, he is actually employed as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He studied Fine Arts and Communication Design at Parsons School of Design in New York. Despite his high-society lifestyle, he says that his real work is “working on himself” — through personal growth, fashion, fitness, and self-reflection.

(Also Read: Who Is Shreyasi Singh? From Olympic Shooter To Arjuna Award Winner To Bihar MLA — Check Her Journey)

Quirky Style: Bizarre Phone Covers

One of the most discussed things about Orry's public image is his collection of bizarre and quirky phone cases. His covers include designs like a peeled banana, a giant lobster, a sunny-side-up egg, or even a cockroach, aimed more at making a statement than protecting his phone. At a public event, he had joked that his phone has a “stylist” and “manager” to pick the cases, and even predicted it might soon have its own Instagram page.

Why He Matters

Orry is a confusing figure in pop culture — not a mainstream celebrity, but a social media influencer who has carved out a space for himself as a connector, a style icon, and a personality in his own right. His mix of wealth, elite friendships, and quirky personality keeps people curious about him.

Whether at a party, flexing his latest phone cover, or sharing his philosophy of “living” rather than just “working,” Orry continues to be one of Bollywood’s most fascinating and talked-about socialites.