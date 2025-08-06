Exclusive : How Do Indian Coaches Keep Players Away From Social Media? Dronacharya Award Winner Sumar Shirur Reveals

In the age of reels, likes, and viral content, social media has become one of the biggest distractions for athletes. But how do Indian coaches tackle this modern-day challenge? Olympian and celebrated coach Suma Shirur, in an exclusive chat with Zee English Sports Desk, opened up about the constant battle between focus and distraction for young shooters.

Shirur, who was recently awarded the ‘Coach of the Year (Female)’ at the 2024 Indian Sports Honours, pointed out how the pressures today are vastly different from when she competed.

“So, I think in today’s times, the challenges are a lot more because they also start very young. So, I think today’s shooters face immense pressure to perform early and that too in a highly competitive and social media fuelled environment,” she said.

During her early shooting days, distractions were minimal. But today’s youth are often engulfed by the digital world, sometimes at the cost of their performance.

“So, during my time, we had fewer resources, but also fewer distractions, I would say. Now, managing expectations and mental health is just as important as technique, especially because of the huge influence of social media around the athletes," she added.

'We Used to Collect Phones at Night'

Shirur recounted her early experience as chief coach of the Indian junior team, where she had to actively intervene to protect young athletes’ focus.

“You know, I started off being the chief coach of the Indian junior team. So, I know in those times, we tried to do everything. We wanted the athletes to sleep in time so that when they wake up, they are more fresh. So, I remember, you know, we used to collect all the mobile phones at night so that the athletes were happy, you know, sleeping well. And in fact, all the parents time to me at that point of time, thank you for taking this effort," she added.

Even today, Suma uses practical solutions on the field.

“So, you know, starting from there and even today, we ask the athletes, we have a little tray behind on the line in the range where we ask everyone to keep their phones so that, you know, at least for the time that they are shooting, they are totally away from distractions," she added.

'They Don’t Want to Get Distracted but They Get Pulled Into It'

Despite her efforts, Shirur admits the challenge persists.

“But having said that, I think it’s always an ongoing challenge for the athlete themselves. They want to, they don’t want to get distracted but they get pulled into it. So, I think it’s an ongoing challenge.”

Her philosophy? Make training so engaging and purpose-driven that social media takes a back seat.

“But I believe that if we enhance the training environment and if their goals are strong and if they are filled with passion, I think they are able to have that fine balance between distraction and pursuit of excellence.”

'A Coach Has to Turn a Parent Sometimes'

As shooting becomes a younger sport, the coach’s role has evolved into one that is deeply parental and emotional.

“Like I said, shooting sport is getting younger. So, unlike my time when I started at the age of 18, today, kids start as young as when they are 10 years old. So, I think it’s a very important age of grooming the athletes, not just through the sport, but through their very tender teenage years.”

In today’s competitive landscape, where distraction is just a tap away, Suma Shirur is focused on developing not just elite shooters but resilient, disciplined individuals ready to face both medals and media with clarity and courage.