I'm a hidden model: Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says there may be a hidden model in her as she loves walking on the ramp.

"I love walking the ramp. May be I'm a hidden model. I get to meet such beautiful designers, wear their clothes, feel so special. I like it and I enjoy working with all of them," says Kareena.

The diva on Sunday was the showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 grand finale.

The diva wore a bright green shimmery, off-shoulder, gown with a deep plunging neckline and flowy silhouette.

"I'm wearing Amit for the first time and also one of my favourite colours. He has designed the outfit specifically for me and I feel very alive and sexy tonight," she said. "The only one missing from the crowd is my husband (Saif Ai Khan). He should have come because I'm feeling fabulous

The bi-annual fashion event completes 20 years while Kareena has been a part of it since the last 11 years.

"The brand (Lakme) is synonymous with me. It has added tremendous value to my career, to my brand. As everyone knows, yes, there is no Lakme Fashion Week finale that is complete without me and I take great pride and honour to say that. We're going to be associated, we are not going anywhere. And yes, I am not going to see you all again next season," she concluded.