Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif spills the beans on her 3D lips

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share details of how her 3D lip look is created.

Katrina Kaif spills the beans on her 3D lips

Mumbai: If you are trying to experiment with your look and trying a new kind of makeup this Diwali, then Katrina Kaif has a solution for you! The Bollywood hottie has just revealed the secret to her 3D lips!

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share details of how her 3D lip look is created.

She wrote: "How to get my 3D lip look

Step 1: Use the Matte Action Lip Pencil in a darker shade to create the perfect shape

Step 2: Fill it up with a lighter shade from the MATTEinee Lip Crayon Collection to enhance your lips

Step 3: Dab some MaeStrobe Lip Topper in the centre of your lip to add dimension

This will give it that instant fuller looking pout!

Decode my look..

Matte Action Lip Pencil - Hypnotic

MATTEinee Lip Crayon - Fraternity

MaeStrobe Lip Topper - Starlet

@kaybykatrina @mynykaa #MakeupThatKares #KayXNykaa #KayBeauty #ItsKayToBeYou".

The 36-year-old actress has recently launched her make-up brand KayByKatrina in association with the beauty and skin-care brand Nykaa.

"I do believe that beauty does not come from make-up. We do make-up to enhance or highlight the beauty that's already there in every woman. I think every woman is beautiful and unique in her own way, so you have to celebrate that," said the actress while interacting with the media at the launch of her brand KayByKatrina recently in Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi" alongside Akshay Kumar.

 

