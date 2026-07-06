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FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil's shock exit to Norway

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak as Neymar announced his retirement from international football following a shock 2-1 Round of 16 defeat to Norway.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:46 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil's shock exit to Norway
Image Credit: ANI

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