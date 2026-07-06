Neymar Jr., the veteran Brazil forward, announced his retirement from international football following the five-time world champions’ stunning 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
He concluded his international career as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. The 34-year-old forward officially announced his retirement from international football moments after Brazil’s hopes of securing a sixth World Cup title were dashed by Erling Haaland’s late brace, with Neymar’s stoppage-time penalty serving only as a consolation.
Reflecting on the end of his journey with the national team, Neymar told reporters, as quoted by ESPN UK, "I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here."
Neymar’s penalty, calmly converted in the 10th minute of stoppage time after Leo Ostigård was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, marked his first goal of the tournament. The strike took his international tally to 80 goals and 59 assists in 130 appearances for Brazil, further extending his record as the nation's all-time leading scorer.
During his time with the Selecao, Neymar helped Brazil win the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and won the Olympic gold on home soil at the 2016 Rio Games.
The veteran forward’s participation in the World Cup had been in doubt until the final stages of squad selection due to ongoing fitness concerns. Nevertheless, head coach Carlo Ancelotti named him in Brazil’s 26-man squad, hoping his vast experience would help inspire another strong run in the tournament.
Instead, Brazil’s campaign ended in dramatic fashion. Norway, displaying growing confidence in the knockout stages, absorbed sustained pressure from Brazil before Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a towering header from Andreas Schjelderup’s cross.
The Manchester City striker then sealed a famous victory moments later, calmly converting his second goal of the match to put Norway 2-0 ahead and draw level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on seven goals in the Golden Boot race.
Neymar reduced the deficit with a penalty deep in stoppage time, but Brazil were unable to mount a comeback as Norway held on for a historic first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance.
For Brazil, the defeat represented their seventh consecutive World Cup knockout loss to European opposition and their earliest exit from the tournament since 1990. Meanwhile, Neymar’s emotional farewell brought the curtain down on an era that had defined Brazilian football for more than a decade.
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