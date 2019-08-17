close

Delhi

Fire at Delhi's AIIMS hospital under control, no casualties reported

The fire broke out on the first and second floor of the hospital building near the emergency ward.

Image Credit: ANI
NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out near the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on Saturday. The massive blaze was soon brought fully under control by the fire-fighters. 

The devastating blaze broke out on the first and second floor of the PC block of the AIIMS hospital here. 

The PC block is a non-patient block consisting of research labs, doctors rooms etc, however, it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital.

A total of 34 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire. 

Fire Department officials said that they received a call at around 4.50 PM informing them about the incident. 

A short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, the Emergency Lab was shut due to the massive fire.

Areas which were affected by the fire included Emergency Lab, B block of the area, Ward AB1, and Superspeciality OPD Area of the institute.

Doctors on duty said that patients were being shifted to safer places from the Emergency department. 

There was no report of any casualty due to the devastating fire.

It may be recalled that former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is presently undergoing treatment at the institution. 

