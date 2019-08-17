Fire at Delhi's AIIMS under control, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out near the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday. The massive blaze was soon brought fully under control by the fire-fighters.

The devastating blaze broke out on the first and second floor of the PC block of the AIIMS here.

The PC block is a non-patient block consisting of research labs, doctors rooms etc, however, it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital.

A total of 34 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Fire Department officials said that they received a call at around 4.50 PM informing them about the incident.

Delhi: A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at AIIMS. Fire brigade present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fGviqqI76X — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

A short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, the Emergency Lab was shut due to the massive fire.

Areas which were affected by the fire included Emergency Lab, B block of the area, Ward AB1, and Superspeciality OPD Area of the institute.

Doctors on duty said that patients were being shifted to safer places from the Emergency department.

Delhi: Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit), after a fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). No casualty reported till now. pic.twitter.com/MDvvQH2NpK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

There was no report of any casualty due to the devastating fire.

It may be recalled that former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is presently undergoing treatment at the institution.