हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial area, 1 dead

A total of 32 fire tenders are present at the spot. Continuous efforts are going on to douse the fire. The fire department received the call of a fire at 2.38 am.

Major fire breaks out in Delhi&#039;s Patparganj Industrial area, 1 dead

At least one person was killed when a fire broke out in Patparganj Industrial Area of the national capital early on Thursday morning, said the Delhi Police. The fire broke out at a paper printing press in East Delhi. A total of 32 fire tenders are present at the spot.

Continuous efforts are going on to douse the fire in the two-storeyed building. The fire department received the call of a fire at 2.38 am. The body was recovered and taken to the hospital where it was declared brought dead.

This is breaking news and will be updated as and when more details come in.

Tags:
Delhi firePatparganj Industrial area fire
Next
Story

21 Delhi-bound Indian Railway trains delayed due to low visibility

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, January 8, 2020