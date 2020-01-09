Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial area, 1 dead

At least one person was killed when a fire broke out in Patparganj Industrial Area of the national capital early on Thursday morning, said the Delhi Police. The fire broke out at a paper printing press in East Delhi. A total of 32 fire tenders are present at the spot.

Continuous efforts are going on to douse the fire in the two-storeyed building. The fire department received the call of a fire at 2.38 am. The body was recovered and taken to the hospital where it was declared brought dead.

This is breaking news and will be updated as and when more details come in.