Fire breaks out near emergency ward of AIIMS hospital in Delhi, fire engines at spot

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out on the first and second floor of the hospital building close to the emergency ward of the hospital.

Delhi: A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Fire brigade present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fGviqqI76X — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Several teams of fire brigade are at the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

So far, there is no report of any casualty.