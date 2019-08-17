close

Delhi

Fire breaks out near emergency ward of AIIMS hospital in Delhi, fire engines at spot

The fire broke out on the first and second floor of the hospital building near the emergency ward.

Fire breaks out near emergency ward of AIIMS hospital in Delhi, fire engines at spot

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out near the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out on the first and second floor of the hospital building close to the emergency ward of the hospital.

Several teams of fire brigade are at the spot and are trying to douse the fire. 

So far, there is no report of any casualty. 

DelhiAIIMSFireemergency wardAIIMS hospital
