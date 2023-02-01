A Cosy Food Joint With Delicious Food and Just the Perfect Vibe- Lama Kitchen

New Delhi: We all struggle from finding a cute little food joint for our outings. Whenever you step out in the Capital for shopping, a reunion with friends, a birthday celebration, or even lunch with colleagues, we all look for the perfect place for our meal and finally, we have found one for you all. Lama Kitchen, Hauz Khas Village is one cosy place with delicious food and an amazing vibe.

Everything here tastes so good that you can never just order one, you will have to repeat the order but well, you will be full as their quantity is filling. The place has a very impressive menu with all the Asian dishes that will make you lick your fingers for sure. The LIVE music will win hearts and create a very satisfying vibe around.

The menu is so impressive that will blow your mind, one MUST order the Tibetian platter as it is enough to fall in love with this place. The location is one of the plus points as it is at the corner with a gorgeous view of HKV, you will love it. Even at night, the efforts of the management are so beautiful that it lightens up the place, quite literally.

Photo booths are everywhere here as every corner will scream a portrait click to you. So, a delicious, super delicious menu, hardcore drinks, cosy vibe, live music, ultra friendly staff, adorable owners and yes, the amazing ambiance... what else will anyone want, right?

Lama Kitchen, Hauz Khas Village is your next stop for every gathering! Must try this place, you'll love it.

Where- Lama Kitchen

Location- Kauz Khas Village

Cost- Rs 1500 for two