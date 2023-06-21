Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd Flourishes In Global FMCG Market, Records Impressive Turnover

In just a short period since its incorporation on September 7, 2021, Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd, an Indian-based export-oriented company has achieved remarkable success in the global market. Specializing in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), the company has become a prominent player in the export industry, dealing primarily in basmati and non-basmati rice, corn, sugar, chicken, and meat products. Boasting its own state-of-the-art processing plants for rice and chicken, the company has emerged as a leading manufacturer and merchant exporter.

With a dedicated focus on international markets, the company has made significant strides in exporting its FMCG products to various destinations worldwide. Its primary customer base consists of Middle Eastern countries, China, and select European nations. Notably, the company has experienced substantial success in the Chinese market, with rice being its flagship product in this region.

Having achieved a commendable turnover of approximately 16 crore rupees last year, the company’s rapid growth can be attributed to its adherence to industry standards and its membership in reputable organizations. The company proudly holds certifications from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO).

Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd's commitment to adhering to stringent quality and safety standards has solidified its reputation as a reliable and trusted exporter. By being a member of FSSAI, it demonstrates its dedication to maintaining the highest food safety and standards practices. Additionally, its affiliation with FICCI, APEDA, and FIEO further establishes its credibility within the Indian export community.

The company's impressive product range, including basmati and non-basmati rice, corn, sugar, chicken, and meat products, caters to the diverse demands of its international clientele. With its own processing plants for rice and chicken, it ensures a seamless production and distribution process, guaranteeing the freshness and quality of its offerings.

As the global demand for Indian FMCG products continues to rise, the company is well-positioned to expand its export operations and capture new markets. By leveraging its established presence in the Middle East, China, and Europe, the company is actively exploring opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and enter new regions.

The success story of Ahmed Sons Exports Pvt Ltd serves as a testament to the growing strength of the Indian export sector. With its focus on delivering high-quality FMCG products and its strategic international partnerships, the company is set to continue its upward trajectory, contributing to India's economy and reinforcing its position in the global market.