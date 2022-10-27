Best brews to brighten up your festive party this season!

New Delhi: We are in the middle of the year's most-awaited festive season, which is associated with fun, frolic and fervour. While most of us are busy shopping clothes, apparels and decorative lights, there are a few brainstorming as to how they can host the most happening party in the town. Well, there can be no fun and frolic without getting a happy high, and to ensure the same, we have enlisted the best beer options for your festive party this season. Take a look.

Godfather Super 8

Godfather is one of the first few home-grown strong brews introduced by DeVans Modern Breweries Ltd, and is widely popular even today. Its latest variant Godfather Super 8 is currently the strongest beer in India with 8% abv. One with an iconic stature and a slew of prestigious awards, Godfather Super 8 boasts of notes of coriander and pale malt. Made with choicest Indian malts and German bitters, it is popular among beer aficionados. It has a long brewing cycle, leaving the beer smooth and refreshing. The other variant of Godfather is Godfather Legendary.

Budweiser Magnum

The alcohol content for Budweiser Magnum is 6.5%, and it is another top pick to be included to the list of party shopping this season. It takes at least 21 days for one Budweiser to be brewed, and the supreme taste of Budweiser Magnum makes it a must In any list of beers to try festive season. Available in resplendent black and gold packaging, the unique taste of the beer is unmissable.

Six Fields Blanche

Six Fields Blanche is a Belgian style light wheat beer brewed to perfection with 4.5% ABV. The brewed-in-India beer has a light golden appearance and made up of wheat, malted barley, oats, coriander seeds, sweet and bitter orange peels along with German hops. If the brewers are to be believed, the beer was born after at least 500 blind testings by global brew masters. Six Fields Blanche comes packed in pint, can as well as 5 litre Keg.

Kotsberg Premium Pils

The next name in the list of light beers to try this summer is Kotsberg Premium Pils, brewed comprising Barley, Rice and German Hops. While Barley sets the colour tone and malty sweet flavor, rice lightens it for a crisp yet refreshing experience. With 4.5% ABV and no added sugar, the beer is perfect for those who like to keep it moderate. Recently, the beer bagged a silver medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge, which is amongst the most prestigious global beer competitions internationally.

Hoegarden

A creamy light Belgian beer, Hoegarden is a hot favourite among beer lovers. While the beer is sweet, it has just the right proportion of sour, with flavours such like orange peel, coriander, spices along with a few other herbs. Amongst the most sought after light beers globally, Hoegarden is unfiltered, thus having a murky appearance. Also, the beer with nearly 4.9% ABV is traditionally served with a slice of lemon.