Celebrate 75 Years Of Indian Republic With Yummy Tricolour Phirni, Recipe Inside

Republic Day is also about expressing love for our nation in different ways and infusing the colours of our national flag in various activities. 

Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
New Delhi: One of the most important days in the history of free India, Republic Day is celebrated every year since January 26, 1950, to commemorate the establishment of the country as a sovereign democratic republic. Republic Day is also about expressing love for our nation in different ways and infusing the colours of our national flag in various activities. People make tricolour dishes, badges, art and crafts, drawings, decorations, and other things. 

Here's the easiest recipe for Tricolour Phirni to try on the 75th Republic Day!

Tri-Coloured Phirni :

Ingredients:

· 2 liter whole milk full-fat milk

· 75 g Basmati rice washed and soaked in water for 15-20 minutes

· 60 g sugar or to taste

· 100ml saffron water ( Water made out of .5 gram saffron and 100 ml Water )

· 3-4 Green cardamom powder

· 100 ml Khas Syrup

· 50gram Almonds Chopped

· 50gram Pistachio Chopped

· 10ml Kewra Water

· 50gram Fine Grated Khoya ( Mawa )

Method:

· Wash the basmati rice & dry it completely—the dry grinder the rice into fine powder in a mixer.

· Now take the heavy bottom saucepan and add milk to it. Add Green cardamom to it and reduce the milk for 10 to 15 minutes on low heat till it has 70% milk left.

· Now add the rice to it and make sure to stir continuously to avoid any lumps.

· After cooking for 10 mins add sugar, Grated Koya & kewra water to it. Stir it well & Cook for 2-3 mins more.

· Now divide the mixture into 3 Equal parts. Now add saffron Water in one part & cook it for a minute while stringing continuously and khas syrup in another part and do the same.

· Cool down all three mixtures & layer them in your choice of glass as tricolor flag. 

· Served it chilled and garnished it well with nuts & saffron. 

