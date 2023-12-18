trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700368
Celebrate The Season Of Joy And Welcome The New Year With Karma Lakelands's Karnival

The two-night three-day vacation will be packed with lots of excitement, fun filled activities and entertainment, lavish buffets and yummy treats that cater to every heart! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Celebrate The Season Of Joy And Welcome The New Year With Karma Lakelands's Karnival Pic Courtesy: Freepik

Away from the commotion and pollution of the city nestles a tranquil dreamscape — Karma Lakelands, where flowers bloom, birds chirp, lakes flow and even time stops for a breather! As the year is about to come to an end, Karma Lakelands plans an exclusive New Year Karnival for its guests to unwind and rejuvenate, whilst they create soulful memories with their loved ones.

The two-night three-day vacation will be packed with lots of excitement, fun filled activities and entertainment, lavish buffets and yummy treats that cater to every heart! Check into your cozy villa or quaint cottages and head for the scrumptious buffet by the pool where delectable delicacies and live entertainment await the guests. Enjoy your afternoon amidst lush greens or cosy confines of your villa. Head for a rejuvenating Hi-Tea at Khet by the Lake. Make evenings memorable with a musical jamboree at the front lawns. Enjoy an opulent buffet dinner amidst live entertainment at the Grand Ballroom and Lawn. 

The dreamy breakfast buffet shall mark the beginning of last day of the year, with thoughtful arrangements for families. Savour memories along with delicacies! A day full of acticities, and nourishments to indulge your heart and soul will be followed by the much-awaited New Year Karnival at The Pavilion, along with LIVE performances, grand feats and beautiful decorations will be the show stealer.  Wake up at leisure, enjoy yet another feast and leave at ease.

Long walks in forests, bird songs, beautiful views and our heartfelt hospitality from the perfect backdrop for lovely dreams and beautiful memories. Recharge and rejuvenate for your new goals and new year with us! 

