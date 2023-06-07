Check Out How FoodZpah Became One of the Leading Influencing Food Communities in India

FoodZpah is a name that resonates with food lovers across India and beyond. It is a platform that showcases the best of food, stories, photography and videography from various restaurants, cafes, street vendors and home chefs. FoodZpah has a mission to promote and support the food industry in an unconventional and innovative way.

But how did FoodZpah start and what is its journey so far? In this blog post, we will take you through the history and achievements of FoodZpah, and how it became one of the leading influencing food communities in India.

The Beginning of FoodZpah

FoodZpah was founded by Shahbaaz Zaman, a passionate foodie and entrepreneur, in 2017. He started FoodZpah along with his team as a Facebook group where he invited his friends and family to share their food experiences, reviews, recipes and recommendations. They all started posting their own food photos and videos in the group, along with adding their friends & family which combined to soon attract scores of members and followers to the channels.

He realized that there was a huge potential for FoodZpah to grow as a platform that connects food lovers, influencers, bloggers, chefs, restaurateurs and brands. He decided to expand FoodZpah to other social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where he created engaging content such as food challenges, live streams, vlogs, shorts and collaborations with other influencers and celebrities. The community is soon to cross a Million Members across all platforms which include Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The founder and CEO of FoodZpah, himself has around 22K followers on his Facebook account. He is based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

He also formed a team of dedicated and talented food enthusiasts who helped him create and manage FoodZpah's content and community. The team of Moderators & Vlog Cores have been an integral part of FoodZpah and one which sets it apart from most other channels or groups.

The Growth of FoodZpah

FoodZpah has grown exponentially over the years, reaching millions of people across India and abroad. It has become one of the most trusted and influential sources of information and inspiration for food lovers. It has also become a one-stop solution for branding and marketing any restaurant and cafe worldwide.

FoodZpah has collaborated with hundreds of restaurants and cafes across India, providing them with exposure, promotion and feedback. Some of the notable places that FoodZpah has visited and received feedback which include legendary restaurants all across India in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata & Hyderabad as well as in Europe, Middle East and SouthEast Asia..

The Future of FoodZpah

FoodZpah is not just a platform for food lovers but also a community of like-minded people who share their passion for food. FoodZpah aims to continue its journey of exploring new places, cuisines, cultures and stories related to food. It also aims to create more opportunities for collaboration and networking among food influencers, bloggers, chefs, restaurateurs and brands.

FoodZpah also plans to expand its reach to other countries and regions where it can showcase the diversity and richness of Indian food.