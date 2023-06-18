Chill With Dad: 5 Best Brews To Enjoy On Fathers Day

Dads are every child’s first superheroes; we look up to them and aspire to be like them. But we often forget to express our love for our fathers and spending quality time with them amidst the hustle.

This Father’s Day create lasting memories by enjoying a chilled beer and his favorite food! Here’s a selection of five handpicked beers that are perfect for raising a toast to your dad on Father's Day. From smooth and sophisticated to refreshing and tropical, pick the one that best resonates with your dad’s

personality!

Carlsberg Smooth

Raise a glass to the fathers who deserve the best this Father's Day and let Carlsberg Smooth be the beer that elevates the celebration! Made with finest European Barley and 175 years of Danish craftsmanship, Carlsberg Smooth offers a delightful drinking experience that is sure to impress. With its smooth and crisp flavour, this beer is the perfect choice to toast to the amazing dads in our lives.

Bira 91

As you celebrate Father's Day with your dad, why not add a touch of uniqueness to the occasion with Bira 91 White? This Belgian-style wheat beer is a delightful choice for dads who appreciate a twist of flavor. With its cloudy appearance and citrusy notes, Bira 91 White offers a refreshing and light-bodied experience that is sure to please the palate.

Kingfisher Premium

A true classic, Kingfisher Premium is a staple in many households across the country. This well-balanced lager is known for its crisp taste, making it an excellent choice for a hot summer's day. Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or a relaxed evening indoors, Kingfisher Premium's refreshing character will undoubtedly add to the enjoyment of your Father's Day celebrations.

Budweiser

A household name, Budweiser has long been associated with quality and tradition. This American-style lager is brewed with the finest ingredients, resulting in a smooth, clean taste that appeals to beer enthusiasts of all kinds.

Corona

For those seeking a laid-back and tropical vibe, Corona is the perfect beer to unwind with your dad on Father's Day. This light and refreshing Mexican lager are often enjoyed with a wedge of lime, adding a zesty twist to every sip. The crisp taste and smooth finish of Corona make it an excellent choice for relaxing by the pool, enjoying the summer sun, and celebrating the bond between fathers and their children.



This Father's Day, celebrate your dad by sharing one (or more!) of these fantastic beers. From the boldness of Carlsberg Smooth to the tropical vibes of Corona, each beer on this list offers a unique experience to share with your dad. So, grab your favorite brew, sit back, and cherish the moments spent together. Cheers to all the amazing fathers out there.