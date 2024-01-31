Craving Some Yummy Nalli Nihari This Season? Make It At Home In Easy Steps, Recipe Inside

New Delhi: The sweet cold and mild rain is the weather of yummy Nalli Nihari and we have the yummiest recipe for you by Chef Nurul Bashar, Corporate Master Chef at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida.

Ingredients

Lamb shank - 3 No’s

Oil – 30 ml

Onion - 50 Gms

Fresh Tomato purees -60 Gms

Ginger paste – 10 Gms

Garlic paste – 10 Gms

Bay leaf - 1 Gm

Black cardamom - 1 Gm

Green cardamom – 1Gm

Black pepper- 1Gm

Chili powder -5 Gms

Turmeric - 1 Gm

Mutton stock - 300 ml

Method of preparation

1. Take ghee in a pan. Put whole spices in lagan.

2. Now add onion, cook until it turns golden.

3. Put ginger garlic paste and tomato puree now add lamb shank, seared it.

4. Now add all powder spices and aromatized mutton stock, cover with a lid.

5. Once it is cooked, seasoned and garnish it with ginger julienne and coriander sprig.

In our efforts to continually, take care and enhance the experiences of our guests. We are pleased to share the secrets of our Crunchy fluffy Bread “Khameeri Naan” as well that pairs best with the Nalli Nihari.

Ingredients

Refined Flour-100 Gms

Wheat flour- 50 Grm

Yogurt-10 Grm

Yeast-05 Grm

Baking Powder-05 Grm

Sugar – 05 Grm

Ghee – 1 table spoon

Water as needed

Salt to taste

1. Take the flour in a bowl, add yogurt, yeast, Sugar, Baking Powder, water and salt.

2. Add ghee to above mixture

3. Knead to a dough and leave it overnight to fermentation.

4. Now divide the fermented dough into equal size.

5. Roll the divided dough in a shape of a roti.

6. Bake the rotis in a traditional clay oven and serve.

And now, when the perfect meal is ready, why not add the most suitable snacks with it too. Here's the easiest recipe of “Tunday Kebab”.

½ Kg Mutton Chunks

Mutton Kidney Fat: 40 gram

Onions 50 gm

Raw Papaya 2 tbsp

Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp

Red chili powder 2 tbsp

Roasted Chana Powder 2 tbsp

Saffron 2 to 3 strands

Rose water 1/2 tsp

Milk powder 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Desi Ghee for basting

Coriander Roots 20 gram

Spit Green Chilies 10 gram

Mint Leaves 20 gram

Kebab masala

Cumin seed 1/2 tsp

Cinnamon stick 1 inch

Cloves 4-5

Green cardamom 4

Nutmeg one pinch

Big cardamom 2 to 3

Mace (javitri) 1/4 tsp

Poppy seed (khas khas) 1 tsp

Kebab Chini 1tsp

Bay leaves 2

For Dum

Coal 1

Cloves 3

Choti elaichi 3

Method

Step 1 Make a Base Mixture

Clean the raw papaya and make a paste of the fruit and add it to in finely minced meat. Leave it

for 2hrs. ..

Dry roast the spices and let it cool down, then grind to a paste.

Now cut the onions and sautee in ghee. After it cools down grind into a fine Powder.

Grind ginger and garlic to make a paste or use the readymade paste that you get.

Soak saffron in 2 tablespoon milk around 15-20 minutes before use.

Step 2 Add the Masalas

Add roasted masala powder, onion paste, ginger garlic paste, Roasted Chana Powder, red chilli

powder, saffron, rose water, milk powder and salt in meat.

Add Coriander roots, slit green chillies & Mint leaves and mince the mixture for 3 times with

meat mincer machine.

Cover the meat and refrigerate for 4 -5 hrs.

Step 3 Smokes the Kebab

Heat a small piece of coal till it starts burning.

Put it in a metal bowl and keep it in the center of the vessel containing meat.

Add some ghee and put cloves and green cardamom in it.

This will release pleasantly aromatic flavor and flavoured smoke into the meat.

Quickly cover the vessel with meat and burning coal with foil so that meat absorbs all very

earthy flavour of ghee and coal.

Leave it covered for about 20 minutes.

Step 4 Cook the Kebab

Meat is now ready for kebabs.

Meat patties cooked it on hot plate medium heat from both side for 4-5 minutes.

Do basting 2 to 3 times with ghee meanwhile, serve it with onions lemon and mint chutney.