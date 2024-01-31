Craving Some Yummy Nalli Nihari This Season? Make It At Home In Easy Steps, Recipe Inside
The sweet cold and mild rain is the weather of yummy Nalli Nihari and we have the yummiest recipe for you by Chef Nurul Bashar, Corporate Master Chef at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida.
Ingredients
Lamb shank - 3 No’s
Oil – 30 ml
Onion - 50 Gms
Fresh Tomato purees -60 Gms
Ginger paste – 10 Gms
Garlic paste – 10 Gms
Bay leaf - 1 Gm
Black cardamom - 1 Gm
Green cardamom – 1Gm
Black pepper- 1Gm
Chili powder -5 Gms
Turmeric - 1 Gm
Mutton stock - 300 ml
Method of preparation
1. Take ghee in a pan. Put whole spices in lagan.
2. Now add onion, cook until it turns golden.
3. Put ginger garlic paste and tomato puree now add lamb shank, seared it.
4. Now add all powder spices and aromatized mutton stock, cover with a lid.
5. Once it is cooked, seasoned and garnish it with ginger julienne and coriander sprig.
In our efforts to continually, take care and enhance the experiences of our guests. We are pleased to share the secrets of our Crunchy fluffy Bread “Khameeri Naan” as well that pairs best with the Nalli Nihari.
Ingredients
Refined Flour-100 Gms
Wheat flour- 50 Grm
Yogurt-10 Grm
Yeast-05 Grm
Baking Powder-05 Grm
Sugar – 05 Grm
Ghee – 1 table spoon
Water as needed
Salt to taste
1. Take the flour in a bowl, add yogurt, yeast, Sugar, Baking Powder, water and salt.
2. Add ghee to above mixture
3. Knead to a dough and leave it overnight to fermentation.
4. Now divide the fermented dough into equal size.
5. Roll the divided dough in a shape of a roti.
6. Bake the rotis in a traditional clay oven and serve.
And now, when the perfect meal is ready, why not add the most suitable snacks with it too. Here's the easiest recipe of “Tunday Kebab”.
½ Kg Mutton Chunks
Mutton Kidney Fat: 40 gram
Onions 50 gm
Raw Papaya 2 tbsp
Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp
Red chili powder 2 tbsp
Roasted Chana Powder 2 tbsp
Saffron 2 to 3 strands
Rose water 1/2 tsp
Milk powder 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Desi Ghee for basting
Coriander Roots 20 gram
Spit Green Chilies 10 gram
Mint Leaves 20 gram
Kebab masala
Cumin seed 1/2 tsp
Cinnamon stick 1 inch
Cloves 4-5
Green cardamom 4
Nutmeg one pinch
Big cardamom 2 to 3
Mace (javitri) 1/4 tsp
Poppy seed (khas khas) 1 tsp
Kebab Chini 1tsp
Bay leaves 2
For Dum
Coal 1
Cloves 3
Choti elaichi 3
Method
Step 1 Make a Base Mixture
Clean the raw papaya and make a paste of the fruit and add it to in finely minced meat. Leave it
for 2hrs. ..
Dry roast the spices and let it cool down, then grind to a paste.
Now cut the onions and sautee in ghee. After it cools down grind into a fine Powder.
Grind ginger and garlic to make a paste or use the readymade paste that you get.
Soak saffron in 2 tablespoon milk around 15-20 minutes before use.
Step 2 Add the Masalas
Add roasted masala powder, onion paste, ginger garlic paste, Roasted Chana Powder, red chilli
powder, saffron, rose water, milk powder and salt in meat.
Add Coriander roots, slit green chillies & Mint leaves and mince the mixture for 3 times with
meat mincer machine.
Cover the meat and refrigerate for 4 -5 hrs.
Step 3 Smokes the Kebab
Heat a small piece of coal till it starts burning.
Put it in a metal bowl and keep it in the center of the vessel containing meat.
Add some ghee and put cloves and green cardamom in it.
This will release pleasantly aromatic flavor and flavoured smoke into the meat.
Quickly cover the vessel with meat and burning coal with foil so that meat absorbs all very
earthy flavour of ghee and coal.
Leave it covered for about 20 minutes.
Step 4 Cook the Kebab
Meat is now ready for kebabs.
Meat patties cooked it on hot plate medium heat from both side for 4-5 minutes.
Do basting 2 to 3 times with ghee meanwhile, serve it with onions lemon and mint chutney.
