Four high fiber food options to regulate blood sugar

New Delhi: Fiber is a carbohydrate found in plant based foods. Since the body can’t digest this carbohydrate, it helps in slowing the rise in blood sugar. Well, there are two types of fiber — soluble and insoluble. Both the types of fibers have their own magic to create, especially when it comes to people with diabetes. Needless to mention, those with diabetes have high chances of developing heart disease or stroke.

While Oats and apples are rich in soluble fiber, the foods such as cauliflower and whole-wheat flour have a plenty of non-soluble fiber to offer to a human body.

A study published in Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine suggested that soluble fiber specifically is a great help in insulin sensitivity, lowering blood sugar, and reducing cholesterol in people affected from type 2 diabetes. However, there are other benefits too. It helps in weight management. Researchers have suggested that only 30 grams (g) of fiber per day when combined with a low-fat diet can prevent diabetes.

Oats and barley

These are good sources of insoluble fiber when consumed together. Replace rice or pasta with barley and bread crumbs with oatmeal in any of your favorite dishes. They both possess the fiber beta-glucan. It improves insulin action, controls blood sugar, and maintain low cholesterol by removing it from the digestive tract.

Few reports have suggested that a ¼ cup serving of cooked barley has more than 7 grams of fiber, 37 g carbohydrates, and 170 calories and a ½ cup filled with rolled oats contains about 4 g fiber, 150 calories, and 27 g carbs.

Peas

These are the high-soluble-fiber veggies which have a lot to offer including vitamins A, C, and K and making it a great substitute for rice and other grains. If you want to manage your carbohydrate intake, take some peas and toss into your favorite salad for added nutrients and fiber. You can also enjoy them by sprinkling with a little fresh mint and parsley.

Berries

Berries are the bundle of fiber and antioxidants. Raspberries and Blackberries are both examples for insoluble fiber choices. As per the study, a 1 cup filled with berries contains about 3 g fiber, 15 g carbohydrates, and 60 calories. You can enjoy berries by consuming a shake made with them or you can have them as a dessert by topping it with a few dark chocolate chips.

Lentils

There is a reason why lentils are good for those with blood sugar. It is because about 50 percent of the carbs in lentils come from fiber. Cooked lentils offer more than 15 grams of fiber and 230 calories per 1 cup serving. It is an excellent source. Moreover, it also has about 40 g carbohydrates and about 18 g of protein to offer. What better you can ask for?