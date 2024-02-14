New Delhi: Valentine's Day is here and you are still to decide on your date night plans, here we have the best options for you to explore with your partner.

Silly, a well-known resto-bar hailing from Mumbai, has ventured into the lively landscape of Delhi, marking a noteworthy achievement for the brand. The resto-bar is situated in a prime location in Mehrauli and sprawls across two spacious floors, encompassing an impressive 14,000 square feet. Nestled against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, Silly offers a stunning view of the iconic Qutub Minar, enhancing its ambiance.

Celebrate the magic of love on Valentine's Day at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, where the essence of romance comes alive. On February 14, join us in commemorating the Feast of Saint Valentine with an exquisite culinary experience. Experience the specially curated set menus at Made In India, R.E.D, and SXVIII, offering authentic flavors and exquisite dishes. R.E.D offers dishes like Tom Yam Kai, Fish in Spicy Chilly Bean, Winter Vegetable Chili Basil Sauce, and Burmese Style Vegetable Mekong Curry.

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Guppy with a special menu, delicious cocktails, and live music. The special menu features dishes like Exotic Mushrooms in Truffle, Scottish Salmon Steak, Chicken Tsukune, and the beloved Guppy Signature Pork Belly. Complement the meal with their selection of romantic cocktails, including Love Mule, Hanky Panky, and Love You Berry Much, all garnished with strawberry hearts to add an extra touch of sweetness to the celebration.

Indulge in an exquisite Valentine's Day experience at China Bistro, where culinary delights await to elevate your romantic evening. Choose between the delicate flavors of dim sum and sushi or savor the sizzling drama of the stone pot, creating a perfect ambiance for delectable decisions.

A romantic rendezvous awaits you at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar Noida with a ‘Table For Two’ date night this Valentine's Day. Get floored with bespoke dining experiences coupled with LIVE music and mesmerizing decorations.

Nestled within the vibrant streets of Delhi, Kohu emerges as a culinary treasure awaiting exploration by locals and tourists alike. Situated in the heart of Punjabi Bagh, this restaurant encapsulates the essence of Punjabi cuisine and hospitality, captivating diners with its tantalizing dishes, inviting ambiance, and unwavering dedication to culinary excellence.

Amidst the chaotic streets and historical monuments, there lies a hidden gem that encapsulates the city's culinary diversity – the Delhi Deli. As one ventures into the Delhi Deli, an aromatic symphony welcomes visitors, enticing them with a medley of flavors and spices. This culinary haven seamlessly blends traditional Indian ingredients with international influences, creating a unique fusion that captures the essence of Delhi's diverse gastronomic heritage.

In the vibrant neighborhood of Greater Kailash 2 (GK2) in Delhi, Melt House stands out as a culinary haven, transcending its role as merely a restaurant. Nestled in the upscale GK2, this establishment seamlessly merges modernity with tradition, offering patrons a delightful journey through the diverse flavors that define Delhi's gastronomic identity.