Here’s the EASIEST Sabudana Khichdi recipe to try this Navratri!

Sabudana Khichdi – the dish you must have heard of from your mother, grand mother or may be your relatives. It is go-to-dish for all, especially during Navratri and other fasting days. However, it is not necessarily eaten in Navratri, Mahashivratri or Ekadashi only. Some people also consume it as breakfast or dinner as it is easy to digest as well as healthy.

Today, we will talk about the recipe of this lip-smacking dish. Since, we are discussing it from the fasting point of view, it needs to be noted that table salt should be avoided and rather, rock salt or sendha namak should be used to prepare the khichdi.

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana soaked

2 tbsp peanuts

1 tsp cumin seeds

Coriander leaves

1 small boiled potato

1 tbsp ghee or oil

Rock salt to taste

fresh mint leaves

1 inch piece grated ginger

1 or 2 green chillies

1 tsp Lemon juice

Directions

Soak Sabudana for around 3 to 4 hours in water depending on the size of grain. Water should not exceed 1 cm above the Sabudana. If hard even after 4 hours, it needs to be kept for another hour so that it gets soften. Once done, remove the excess water and keep the sabudana aside. Now, roast the peanuts and after removing their skin, grind them too. Chop the boiled potatoes into small pieces. Now, take the drained sabudana and add peanuts along with rock salt to it.

Heat the pan and add cumin seeds, grated ginger and green chillies to it. Cook them for 1-2 minutes and add chopped potatoes and cook them until turns brown. Add Sabudana and saute for 4-5 minutes. Add lemon juice and leave it to cook for another five minutes. Take the khichdi in a plate and garnish it with coriander leaves. Your Navratri special Sabudana ki Khichdi is ready to be served.