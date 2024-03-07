New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, what better way to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women than by treating yourself or the incredible women in your life to a delightful dining experience in Mumbai? Here's a curated list of seven empowering dining spots in the city that not only offer delectable cuisine but also provide a welcoming ambiance to make Women's Day truly special.

1. Café Corra, Andheri (The Gourmet Retreat & Relaxation Menu)



Celebrate the essence of womanhood this International Women's Day at Cafe Corra and The Remedy Bar, where a delightful fusion of flavors and rejuvenating experiences awaits. The Gourmet Retreat & Relaxation Menu, a collaboration between the two, offers exquisite foot massages and culinary delights. Indulge in vibrant appetizers like Jerk Spice Cottage Cheese and Peri Peri Grilled Chicken Satay, refreshing salads, and enticing entrées such as Potato Gnocchi and Chermoula Grilled Fish. Quench your thirst with crafted mocktails and cocktails, and end on a sweet note with decadent desserts like Lemon Cheesecake and Chocolate Mousse. Join this celebration, a perfect union of delicious flavors and moments of relaxation, paying tribute to the women who inspire and empower on this special day.

Where: Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

2. SAZ American Brasserie, BKC (Women's Day Special Breakfast Menu)

SAZ American Brasserie at BKC, Mumbai, has curated an exclusive Women's Day breakfast experience on March 8th, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Indulge in a delightful morning with their specially crafted menu featuring signature Breakfast Bowls, customizable Egg Creations, mouthwatering Sandwiches, and a sweet selection of Pancakes and Waffles. Enjoy bottomless coffee with each dish, immerse yourself in the luxurious ambiance, and elevate your morning celebration with handcrafted cocktails like the Flat White Martini, Breakfast Martini, Paloma, Bellini, or Maple Old Fashioned.

Where: Saz American Brasserie, Ground Floor, MAKER MAXITY, Mumbai - 400051.

When: 8th March 2024 (Women's Day Special Breakfast Menu)

3. Shelter by Javaphile, Versova

Adding a touch of cinematic delight to Women's Day, Shelter by Javaphile in Versova invites you to their Gal Pal Movie Night. This special event promises a cozy movie evening under the stars at their rooftop amphitheater, creating the perfect ambiance for heartfelt conversations and shared laughter. Relish fresh and soulful dishes while enjoying a surprise movie screening. Indulge in Shelter by Javaphile's Women's Day treats, including Ricotta Toast, Beetroot Thecha Toast, Almond Croissants, Lamingtons, Chocolate Smoothie Bowl, and Truffle Mac n Cheese. Gather your girlies for a memorable night of cinematic joy and delectable treats at Shelter by Javaphile, celebrating Women's Day with shared moments and delicious food.

Where: Shelter, right Opposite Dariya Mahal, JP Rd, Jeet Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai -400061