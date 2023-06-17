Knowing Your Ingredients Better With Head Chef Anuj Sarkar

Head chef Anuj Sarkar is the new talk in the city, well-known for his on-stove perfection and grounded behaviour. The talented India-based chef got years of experience in the industry and got his belief in the pursuit of knowledge.

Recently this Eurasian expert shared his secret tips to excel in any recipe. When kept in mind, these things can help cook well like a professional like him.

Before sharing some of his favourite tips to ace any recipe, apparently, Head Chef Anuj Sarkar mentioned in Turkey, “Knowing the role and properties of ingredients is indeed crucial in cooking. While recipes provide a general framework, understanding the characteristics of ingredients allows you to create harmonious and flavorful dishes.”

Knowing your Ingredients Role

For Anuj Sarkar, understanding the roles of each step in the recipe is a must for professional cooking, as each step and technique holds indispensable space in the overall procedure.

Elaborating on this, the chef mentioned, “Like we use baking powder to raise the dough, and the acidic properties of the lemon or yogurt juice help break down the proteins in the meat, resulting in a juicy and flavorful chicken.”

Proportion and Combination

The chef double emphasises the importance of the correct proportion of ingredients as it is the key to achieving a well-balanced dish. Knowing the properties of ingredients helps you determine the right ratio to achieve the desired flavour, texture, and appearance.

“ Secret of every dish lies in its correct proportionate of ingredients combinations, and for that, you must know its smell, taste, texture, properties and aroma,” he added.

Moving on, he unveiled his understanding of the ingredients' taste and aroma that help cooks create complementary flavour profiles. Other than that, a dish's ingredient texture and consistency make your dishes enticing to all.

Anuj Sarak is an Alumnus of one of the reputation IHM, Guwahati, where he horn his cooking and management skills and later served various A-rated hotels and restaurants in various countries around the globe.

Head Chef in the industry, Anuj Sarkar repeated several time, “ Adding of fresh herbs like basil, sage, tarragon, coriander, mint, kaffir lime leaves can’t be ignored in any dish and it’s freshness makes the food more lively. One should only use fresh ingredients more rather than frozen and prefers to make most of their proprietary sauces homemade rather than canned products.”

Delivering his services in lavishing countries like Dubai, soon he is willing to open his restaurant. Cooking for him was always a no brainer and his constant efforts and innate talent made him famous majorly amongst the London population.