List of the best brews one MUST try!

New Delhi: Can you think of anything more gratifying than a tall glass of chilled brew on a sultry or scorching sunny day? Noting the refreshing impact of beer and the fact that several experts have suggested that beer is more nutritious than any other alcohol, the reasons are plenty for you to indulge in some fun and frolic with a mug full of beer.

Probably bringing beer to India is the one thing that we should thank the British for. From ale, lager, stout to blonde ale etc, there are multiple varieties of the frothy brew, each with its own flavor and characteristic. To help you skip the hassle of zeroing in on the best choice for a tipsy evening, we have compiled a list of some of the best brews you can drink right now.

Kotsberg Pils

With 4.5% abv, Kotsberg Pils is one of the top picks of young beer lovers who prefer happy energy in the sparkling buzz of their brew. The key ingredients of the premium beer include oaky malted barley – for colour and a malty sweet flavor, rice flakes – to lighten the beer body for a crisp and refreshing feel, and warm notes of German Hops, which add an exclusive aroma to the beer. Packed in different shapes and sizes - bottles, cans, pints and imported kegs, Kotsberg Pils has no added sugar and is flavorful enough to excite all your senses. While the beer has bagged the coveted silver medal at the prestigious Brussels Beer Challenge, it recently bagged gold at Spiritz Selection Awards, which is based on blind testing.

Simba Stout

The other beer that you can plan to relish this international beer day is Simba Stout, which lets you plunge into the dark side. The beer has a unique appearance, sporting a deep ebony colour and ‘roasty’ flavours. Simba Stout comes with a hint of espresso in its taste and boasts a completely creamy tang. With 5% abv, the beer claims to be the country’s first bottled craft stout and in addition to rich espresso, it comprises caramel as well as dark chocolate. So what are you waiting for? Grab the smartest lion with a voluptuous mahogany head right now.

Six Fields Blanche

Six Fields Blanche, a Belgian-style beer with multiple awards to its credit, has quickly ascended the success ladder. Based on one of the oldest beer recipes passed down through the generations, Six Fields Blanche is infused with six flavorful ingredients and sweet notes of wheat. One feature of Six Fields is the use of desi spices in the beer, such as coriander, which releases a remarkably calming aroma. In addition to cans and bottles, kegs of Six Fields Blanche with 4.5% alcohol content are also available.

Budweiser

Budweiser is a medium-bodied beer with a crisp flavour that is made using premium barley malt and a combination of the most aromatic premium hop types. Other components of the brew, which has 5% abv, include fresh rice and purified water. The brewery was established in 1857 by Adolphus Busch, who immigrated to the US from Germany. According to the makers, the original recipe has never been altered. The company has also released other variants, of which Budweiser Magnum is loved by beer lovers in India.

Godfather Super 8

Choose the iconic Godfather if you seek a refreshing and energising experience from your brew. One of the oldest beers in India, Godfather is available in two different varieties: Godfather Legendary, created 40 years ago, and Godfather Super 8, the latest variant and strongest beer in India with maximum permissible 8% abv. Despite being the strongest, Godfather Super 8 carries a smooth flavor with notes of pale malt and coriander. While the beer has already won awards and accolades at various blind tastings, it has swiftly climbed the popularity chart among beer lovers as well.

Heineken

Each Heineken takes as many as 28 days to be brewed, as stated by the company that produces this well-known beer. It is ensured that it goes through stringent quality controls before being chilled for serving. Heineken is one of the most well-known premium beer brands that is available all over the country. It was born in Amsterdam and was raised by the world. The company calls itself a microbrewer and has been dubbed the top premium lager in the world for the past 140 years. It currently exports to 192 different nations.

Corona

As frightening as its name might sound, brew lovers in India like Corona, one of the most flavorful beers available. Corona Extra, a beverage with an orange tang, was debuted in the US in 1979 and has since become increasingly popular worldwide. Corona Lite, a variation of the original beer, was introduced in the late 1980s in response to rising consumer demand for calorie-conscious beer that still tastes good. The former has a 4.6% alcohol by volume content, whereas Corona Light has a 4% abv.

Kingfisher Ultra

With top quality barley and hops, this beer from the King of Good Times, Kingfisher, is considered an ultra smooth beer, best suited for those who want the experience to linger. With 4.7% alcohol by volume, the beer is quite popular in pubs and restaurant, thanks to its most sought-after pints. Its stronger variant is Kingfisher Ultra Max with 6.3% alcohol by volume. Needless to say, Kingfisher is a name synonymous with beer in India, with the widest range and even non-alcoholic beers for teetotalers.