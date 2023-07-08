Nurturing Gastronomic Legacy: Tirumalaa Gold's Revered Position In Edible Oil Market

The South Indian edible oil market has been experiencing significant growth and transformation in recent years. With its rich culinary heritage and diverse regional cuisines, South India demands high-quality edible oils that enhance the flavours of traditional dishes.

Recognizing this market opportunity, Tirumalaa Gold has emerged as a key player, catering specifically to customers in the southern region of India.

Founded by Mr. Suresh Dnyanobarao Kute and Mrs. Archana Suresh Kute, The Kute Group launched Tirumalaa Gold in November 2022. Headquartered in the Beed district of Maharashtra, the company has quickly gained recognition for its premium quality edible oils.



Tamannaah Bhatia, a renowned film actress, serves as the brand ambassador for Tirumalaa Gold, further solidifying its reputation in the market.

Tirumalaa Gold sets itself apart with its highly optimised and technology-driven production process, ensuring the best utilisation of all available resources.

This commitment to efficiency and quality allows the brand to consistently deliver exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of South Indian consumers. The company's focus on maintaining taste and freshness has resonated with customers, making Tirumalaa Gold their preferred choice in the market.

The product portfolio of Tirumalaa Gold Edible Oil includes a range of refined oils specially designed to elevate the flavours of South Indian cuisine. Each variant is carefully crafted to cater to the unique cooking requirements of the region.

The key products offered by Tirumalaa Gold include Physically Refined Ricebran Oil, Refined Sunflower Oil, Refined Soyabean Oil, Filtered Groundnut Oil, Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil, Refined Cotton Seed Oil, and Refined Palmoelin Oil. These oils not only enhance the taste of dishes, but also ensure a delightful and nutritious cooking experience

With a growing network and a strong presence, Tirumalaa Gold currently serves customers in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The brand has gained a loyal customer base of over 20 lakhs, who appreciate the impeccable taste and quality of Tirumalaa Gold Edible Oil. The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has cemented its position as a trusted name in the South Indian edible oil market.

When asked about the unique advantages of Tirumalaa Gold Edible Oil, Mrs Archana Suresh Kute, the Managing Director of The Kute Group, stated, "Taste and quality are the two aspects that customers like the most in cooking oils offered by Tirumalaa Gold. The company goes the extra mile to maintain it." This dedication to providing superior taste has earned the brand a distinct reputation among consumers who seek nothing but the best for their culinary creations.”

Looking ahead, Tirumalaa Gold has ambitious plans for expansion. The company is set to establish a new plant in Kakinada, further strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and increasing its geographical reach. This expansion reflects Tirumalaa Gold's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality edible oils across South India.

Tirumalaa Gold has emerged as a prominent player in the South Indian market, redefining the standards of taste and quality. With its diverse range of premium edible oils and a customer-centric approach, Tirumalaa Gold continues to delight and satisfy consumers across the southern region.

As the brand expands its presence and embraces new opportunities, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional culinary experiences and enhancing the flavours of South Indian cuisine.