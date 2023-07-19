trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637428
Sundae Recipes To Die For! 3 Delish Desserts That You Must Try

Beat the heat and humidity with these delightful Sundaes which are delicious, yet easy to whip up, at home.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
  • Satisfy your sweet cravings with a delightful selection of irresistible sundae recipes
  • These yummy desserts can be prepped at home
  • You can try the classic Sundae recipe or try out the different variations

Sundae Recipes To Die For! 3 Delish Desserts That You Must Try Enjoy yummy Sundaes (Pic: Pixabay)

When the warm weather arrives, we all long for a tasty treat to help us escape and cool down. That's where sundaes come in. They offer a delightful mix of chilled goodness and are pure enjoyment. Each spoonful of creamy ice cream and every sweet syrupy topping brings a refreshing relief and a feeling of pure happiness. So, get ready to satisfy your sweet cravings with a delightful selection of irresistible sundae recipes presented by Gagan Anand, Founder and Director, Scuzo Ice 'O' Magic, India’s First Live Popsicle Concept and Dessert Café

Classic Sundae Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 scoops of your favourite ice cream flavour
- 1 banana, sliced
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate sauce
- Caramel sauce
- Chopped nuts
- Cherry for garnish

Instructions:

Step 1. Start by scooping your favourite ice cream flavour into a bowl or a sundae dish.

Step 2. Slice the banana and place the slices on top of the ice cream.

Step 3. Generously drizzle chocolate sauce and caramel sauce over the ice cream and banana.

Step 4. Add some whipped cream on top.

Step 5. Sprinkle some chopped nuts over the whipped cream.

Step 6. Finish off with a cherry on top for garnish.

Brownie Hot Fudge Sundae Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 scoops of Vanilla ice cream
- Brownie
- Hot chocolate fudge sauce
- Dry fruits

Instructions:

Step 1. Sprinkle some brownies on the bottom of Sundae jar

Step 2. Add vanilla ice cream

Step 3. Drizzle some hot chocolate sauce

Step 4. Sprinkle some chopped nuts over the chocolate sauce

Fruits Cocktails Sundae Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 cup mixed fruit cocktail (canned or fresh)
- 2 scoops of your favourite ice cream (vanilla or fruit-flavoured)
- Whipped cream
- Cherries
- Caramel sauce (optional)
- Chopped nuts

Instructions:

Step 1. Start by preparing your serving dish or glass. You can use a tall glass or a wide bowl depending on your preference.

Step 2. Drain the fruit cocktail if using canned, or chop up fresh fruits into small pieces if using fresh fruits.

Step 3. Begin layering the sundae. Start with a scoop of ice cream at the bottom of the dish.

Step 4. Add a spoonful of fruit cocktail on top of the ice cream.

Step 5. Repeat the layering process with another scoop of ice cream and another spoonful of fruit cocktail.

Step 6. Drizzle caramel sauce over the whipped cream

Step 7. Garnish the sundae with cherries, chopped nuts, or sprinkles, according to your preference.

