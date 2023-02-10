Take Amazing Travel Inspiration From This 60-Year-Old Couple

New Delhi: Mrs Sudha Rikhy (69) and her husband Mr.K K Rikhy (74) are those ardent travelers who have discovered that the best way to spend time together in their retired phase of life is through traveling.

Being in the Army, her husband was usually away from the family as he was posted in remote locations and she was busy raising her children, giving them the best of everything. Retirement gave them a beautiful opportunity to re-discover traveling together to explore new places and to make up for the time spent in fulfilling family responsibilities.

For Sudha & KK Rikhy, traveling together enhances the quality of time they get to spend with each other. Because you’re with someone 24/7, there’s always the opportunity to laugh, chat, and play together. You’re really able to appreciate the small moments together. You get to see each other in a new light and learn more about each other than you ever would back at home.



Traveling is also very therapeutic and rejuvenating for them. Dressing up and going out makes them happy and stay young at heart. They feel active when they take trips to various destinations with like-minded people of their age group. Such trips give them opportunities for improved bonding and making new friends.

The couple feels more independent and inspired to try out new things especially when they see their fellow travelers taking on challenges. They love taking part in adventure sports, going for safaris, singing, dancing and laughing their hearts out - just some of those things that make them love their life a little more. Sudha Rikhy feels that the fear of falling may keep an elderly at home but when you are out and about on trips, these fears vanish. You learn to practice your balance and god forbid even if you literally lose your balance and fall, you have the courage to get up as your partner and co-travelers are there to pull you out of it, cheer you up, and get you back on your feet. Children are usually overprotective of their parents which may make you conscious and unsure to venture out but when you are with similar-age travelers you feel liberated.

Mr. Rikhy believes that all days may not be the same as you age but you can make most days healthier and happier by choosing those things that keep you positive in life. The couple encourages older adults to come out of their houses and break free of stereotypes. Time and money both are at hand at this age so enjoy life and set out on a journey of self-discovery. You are more than what you think you are!

An apt saying by Rumi ‘Travel brings power and love back into your life’.