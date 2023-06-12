The Tea Break Experience: A Flavorful Journey

People say 'success is never accidental' and it’s true. There is absolutely no hard and fast rule to make a restaurant successful but if one were to observe carefully, the qualities of a great restaurant is bound to stand out regardless of its counterparts.

Good restaurants have many traits and qualities with ordinary eateries but the successful ones are aware of these similarities and adapt their operations accordingly. Shahaban P. K. and his homegrown UAE cafe Tea Break is the result of such sheer brilliance.

The UAE-born tea and burger company Tea Break is quickly expanding under the supervision of a young and talented entrepreneur, Shahaban P. K. The year was 2014 when Shahaban launched his vision Tea Break for the first time in Abu Dhabi. And since it has developed a rising presence with over 20 shops with 30 Tea Break franchises throughout the UAE. The café has introduced a sound operating system and has carried out extensive product design to position the brand as the top option for hand-crafted burgers and specialised Tea in the UAE and the Middle East.

The biggest specialty of Tea Break is their exciting Tea & Burger combos. Yes, you heard it right, it's Tea & Burgers! The concept of Tea break centres around combining their burgers with flavourful tea, making it a must have for anyone who ventures into their establishment. Although tea is not something one would conventionally pair with a burger, Tea Break has made a stellar blend out of it, making their customers hunger for more every time they visit the place.

Tea Break stands out for its delectable menu and relishing taste combined with the flavours of astounding quality with their freshly baked in-house bread and its own special sauce. The brand also gives a lot of attention to quality and the customer experience and their freshly revised menu offers choices of house-made meats, breads, an array of exemplary drinks and more. In the upcoming years, Tea Break plans to expand to 100 locations across 10 nations.