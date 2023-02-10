This Valentine's Day, Let Your Love and Taste Buds Blossom at These Restaurants

New Delhi: Valentine's day is all about showering our love on your partner and what better than taking them out for a romantic dinner? The way to his or her heart is through the stomach. Is that so? Well, if you're looking to surprise your significant other by making reservations for a romantic lunch or dinner date, then we have got your back.

1. Neuma

This Valentine’s Day, Neuma, a modern European restaurant in the heart of Bombay, with International Chef Jason James Hudanish come together to enchant you with a uniquely curated selection of delicacies with flavours that are rooted in Latin culture and exported to Miami. Bringing the authenticity with him, Chef Jason’s unique menu explores delicacies composed of seafood, vegetables, and red meat. Specialty dishes like Zucchini Carpaccio, Mole Amarillo Roasted Cabbage, Flan De Mango, and more will be key highlights of the night with a special focus on the chef's recommendation to take it up a notch. Experience the White Surprise, covered with Strawberry Gel, Coconut Gelato, and Lemon Gel.



2. one8 Commune

Any special day calls for a unique moment to capture the memories with! This Valentine’s Day, one8 Commune is ready to bring an experience that will drift you in the Mediterranean waters with its one-of-a-kind spread. Bringing the oceanic flavours to Bombay, Chef Viraf Patel is bringing his acclaimed culinary expertise through carefully conceptualized and thoughtful delicacies highlighting the bold, rich and vibrant flavours inspired by the Mediterranean region.

3. Amazonia

Would you like to celebrate Valentine’s Day at a place which takes after the Amazon rainforest itself? Then you better make the most of the day at Amazonia. The menu is divided into Japanese, Korean, Thai and Italian including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish and meat, and encourages experimentation and sharing – satiating the pickiest of appetites. Plus, you get a Valentine special complimentary dessert to celebrate the occasion. Amazonia is a welcome addition to the ever-growing BKC foodie scene, so get a table quickly, if you can!

4. Blue Bop

If you are looking to have an extensive meal with your partner and a memorable experience, then Blue Bop is the place to be. For Valentine's special, they have a specially curated menu that includes Love Stuffed Cheese Mushrooms, Heart Shaped Love Garden Pizza, Love Pepperoni Pizza, Heart Shaped Ravioli, Loaded Truffle Fries, and many more. To balance this out in desserts they have Struck On You Cakesickles, Magical Churros & Love Rush Strawberry Cream Tart. As for cocktails, some of their in-house classics include Love Struck, Burning Love & Candy Floss Sparkle Martini. So this Valentine's Day, have a blast while feasting on some of these amazing dishes!

5. The Game Ranch

If you are ready to get bowled over with a delicious full strike, then The Game Ranch experience is open for a wild time. Celebrate this day at this one-of-a-kind, countryside-themed restaurant and gaming lounge. This Valentine's enjoy a Wild West Platter that includes Elderflower, Raspberry & Grapefruit Gimlet, Kung Pao Potato, Tempura Fried Prawns, Veg Thai curry with steamed rice, Penne Pasta Chicken, Raspberry flavoured chocolate mousse and many more. What better place than The Game Ranch to spend some great time with your partner and make their Valentine's special!

6. Donna Deli

Add the perfect touch to your Valentine’s Day meal with the V-Day menu at Donna Deli. Heart shaped pizza, Pink rissotto with beetroot chips, Red velvet mini naked cake & Red velvet cookie are enough to set the mood this day of love. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to slip in and get your cameras ready to capture some lights, camera, and action-worthy moments with your partner at the cozy, pleasant, and aesthetic all-day deli & bar!

7. Azule

Azule Valentine's menu offers a wide selection of delectable salads, starters, mini pizzas, and main courses for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian lovers. For dessert, you can indulge in a decadent Pavlova topped with crunchy dehydrated rose petals, a rich chocolate brick raspberry sorbet, or the classic tiramisu. To complete the perfect evening, you can even sip on a selection of exquisite wines and cocktails as you bask in the beauty of the stunning sunsets.

8. Gulati Restaurant, Gurugram

If you are a true Delhiite or foodie, we are sure you will be aware of the craze that Gulati boasts of. Their food is incomparable. Gulati even manages to bag awards for the seamless services and food delicacies it offers to the guests. Gulati Restaurant is an all-time favourite for a wholehearted delicious meal and what’s cherry on the top this year is that they have recently launched a new outlet in Gurugram. This Valentine’s Day, they are offering a buffet special alongside super delicious dessert spread as nothing speaks of love other than a great dessert.

9. Millo

Are you a vegetarian still looking for a place that lets you indulge in finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies that instantly win your heart? Enjoy a Valentine special night with your partner with a specially curated cocktail, Pink Fiesta, toothsome vegetarian dishes, a small complimentary cake, and amazing table décor on this big day.

10. Oleander Farms



Escape the ordinary at a nature getaway destination with your partner to unwind with luxurious amenities at your fingertips. Isn’t it exciting? Spend your Valentine’s with your partner at Oleander Farms, a luxurious resort located in Karjat, Mumbai. Located within the confines of the city, this place is where one can feel one with nature, in the midst of lush greenery, streams, lakeside, mountains, and so much more. This Vday you can enjoy a Valentine special memorable Lakeside dinner 5 course meal with wine pairing and also a complimentary wine tasting for all room guests.

11. Shy

What can be a better place to celebrate Valentine's than a newly opened cafe? Shy, an experiential brand new all-day cafe and bar in the eastern neighbourhood of Chembur is all set to make your Valentine's special. Each location is lit with gentle lights and made as comfortable and velvety as possible with charming cushions. Sterling Pearl, Chocolate Moonshine, Apple-bea, Elixir are their in-house concoctions that you can not miss out on.

12. All Saints

Treat yourself to a special Valentine's Day feast at All Saints. Adorned with ornate decorations, hearts cascading from the ceiling, candles and flowers adorning each table, and a floral box, All Saints completes the atmosphere. You even get to Indulge in the special Cupid Saint-Valentine's Menu featuring the fresh Ricotta & Strawberry Rose Petal Bloody Orange Salad with Roquette Leaves, Feta Cheese, Strawberries, and Rose Petals tossed in Gulkhand Dressing. For appetizers, they have Thai Pattaya Paneer or Korean Fried Chicken, sliced chicken tossed in a spicy Korean sauce.

13. Demy



Nothing compares to having a scrumptious meal at this elegant all-day café, which has good vibes, superb cocktails, and excellent food in store for you. Jalapeño Cream Cheese Roll, Pink Eggs Benedict, Demy Signature Avo Toast, California Love Salad, Pancakes Stack, and Pink Panna Cotta are a must-try Valentine special at this European café with a tropical vibe café.

14. The Sassy Spoon & Sassy Teaspoon

Done and dusted with dinner? Then try out Love Bites with heart shaped macarons with raspberry jam and dark chocolate ganache, Berry Valentine with a heart shaped chocolate cake and strawberry compote, Belgian chocolate ganache & chocolate mousse, among others. Apart from desserts, they also have Sassy Cocktails which includes Love Potion, Spicy Sweetheart, Cupid’s Arrow, Menage a Deux & La Dolce Vita.