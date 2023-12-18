New Delhi: The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the joy of giving. Secret Santa exchanges during Christmas time have become a beloved tradition in offices, friend groups, and families alike. Still worried about what to gift your friend as their Secret Santa? We have the best and budget-friendly options for you here:

Smartwatch

Unveil the magic of Secret Santa gifting with the Crossbeats Nexus – India's premier Smartwatch seamlessly integrating ChatGPT Technology. With a robust 250 mAh battery, enjoy up to 6 days of playtime and 25 days on standby.

Body Massager

This Christmas, give the ultimate relaxation to tired corporate warriors with the Body Sculpting Massager from Relax Company! Priced at just 1,999 after a festive discount, this essential tool is a key to unlocking flawless, toned skin.

Leather Wallet

Elevate Secret Santa with the Escaro Royale Beautifully Hand-Tooled Wallet—a masterpiece of luxury. Crafted from the finest Brazilian leather and adorned with over 5 hours of intricate hand-tooling, it's a gift of unparalleled elegance.

Printed Jackets

Inland has a wide range of jackets that have amazing prints of different travel destinations. Each of these prints is an actual, unfiltered photograph taken by the founders during their travels and will ignite the spark of adventure in your partner.