Try these brews in winter to keep you away from the cold

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Try these brews in winter to keep you away from the cold

New Delhi: Winter is here and for sure it is the season to spend the chilly evenings with friends and colleagues to spread the warmth of togetherness. And what’s a party without great drinks. For those who aren’t in the mood for hard drinks or want to keep their evenings light and breezy, beer is the perfect accompaniment to friends and laughter. 

Beers with a higher alcohol content that are heavier and darker are better during winter as the intense flavour is the perfect match for winters. It is just not as strong as alcohol, but enough to cheer up the party. Pair it with perfect foods like a plate of cheese, seafood, or chocolaty dessert and let the buzz grow on you. 

Godfather Super 8
Introduced by DeVans Modern Breweries Ltd, Godfather Super 8 is the latest variant of one of the first few home-grown strong brews of India – Godfather. Touted as the strongest beer with 8% ABV, the highest allowed in India, this has attained iconic stature and has won various prestigious awards. Godfather Super 8 has notes of coriander and pale malt. A popular beer among beer guzzlers, it is made with the choicest Indian malts and German bitters. Brewed over a long cycle, this one is smooth and refreshing. It is the perfect accompaniment for winter evenings along with the other variant – Godfather Legendary. 

Six Fields Blanche
This light beer is a Belgian-style wheat beer, with 4.5% ABV and brewed to perfection for those who like it light. With a light golden appearance, it is made of wheat, malted barley, oats, coriander seed, sweet and bitter orange peels with German hops. A true beer connoisseur’s delight, it has passed 500 blind tests across the globe and has won hands down. It is available not just in pint and can but in 5 liter Kegs that give you the feeling of drinking directly from the tap. 

Kingfisher Ultra Max
One of the most popular beer brands in India, it stays true to its name by offering an Ultra Max beer experience. It promises not just maximum taste, but maximum life too. This strong beer has an ABV of between 5 and 8 percent. It is made from the finest Pilsen and to achieve the perfect taste it is brewed for days together. The elegantly packaged bottle in black golden hues speaks volumes about the fine taste of the makers. 

Bira 91 White
Bira 91 is a cloudy light beer with 4.9% ABV content. It is the perfect go-to partner for those who prefer their drink to be light and breezy even during winter. It has low bitterness and high aromas like citrus and coriander. The wheaty flavour with a hint of coriander and orange makes it a beer with a distinct flavour, and the medium golden hue lends it a delightful haze. 

Simba Strong
This strong beer has a high alcohol content of 8% ABV, yet does not leave a bitter aftertaste as it has taste notes and aromas that are not overpowering. The crisp and balanced drink has notes of malt, bread and citrus and goes well with most foods. The crisp and dark amber color is a party favourite, as it is a balanced drink. Most importantly, it does not contain any sugar. 

Winter seasonBeers in wintersBeer is good for coldBeer in winter seasonGodfather beer

