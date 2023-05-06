Venture Capitals To Invest In Naughty World Media As Instagram Giant Diversifies Itself

As per the latest reports, some big investors are reportedly interested in investing in one of the biggest Instagram pages for the GenZ, Naughty World. With a massive 9.5 M followers on the gram, the page has been the talk of the town for many years now and has consistently been delivering light-hearted, funny and satirical content on social media for youth that likes to spend most of its day on the Internet.

The page is also considered to be one of the pioneers of a rather emerging phenomenon known as Meme Marketing. Ankur Raghav, the founder of the page had earlier said that Meme Marketing is the future of marketing and is already showing the signs that this trend is here to stay.

Raghav had recently explained that how memes became popular and how pages like his banked on this unutilised sector

"At the time memes were becoming extremely popular, pages like us noticed that there is an extremely sharp gap in the market, where the brands are already tired of the conventional marketing methods and were looking to harness the power of social media."

Raghav said that generally brands have to work way harder to build social presence online, but with pages like his, who already had a huge following made it easy for these brands to promote themselves through them. Raghav added that even people were tired of seeing the same old advertisements on other platforms.

Thus, this was like a breath of fresh air, as it focused on more targeted attraction, which helped brands to fetch their target audience easily. The relatable content made brands, especially targeting the youth audience, bloomed on the social media platforms.

Also, with Naughty World now getting into long format content creation, and being one of the most profitable startups, no doubt many venture capitalists and investors are now looking to invest in the company. The funding, if raised could prove to be a massive supplement to the pivot, company is pursuing, giving Raghav and it's team the proper resources to create and produce game- changing content in the coming years.