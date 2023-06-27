Wakao Foods Export India's Biggest Plant-Based Meat Consignment To The USA

Wakao Foods proudly announces its largest-ever shipment of renowned jackfruit products, weighing 13 tonnes. This is the first of two containers being sent to the USA. The flag-off ceremony took place on June 22nd at Kochi Port, India, in the presence of IAS Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of APEDA, and other dignitaries. It marks the beginning of Wakao Foods' export journey to the United States.

The shipment includes an array of mouthwatering products meticulously crafted by Wakao Foods. Consumers in the United States can now savor the authentic flavors of Raw Jack, BBQ Jack, Indian Gravy, Continental Jack burger patties, Jack Supreme burger patties, American Herbs sausages, Hot & Spicy sausages, and Teriyaki Jack. Each product is a testament to Wakao Foods' commitment to excellence, ensuring that customers enjoy the highest quality and most delightful plant-based offerings.

The Chairman of APEDA, Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, IAS, said, ‘India's growing market for plant-based meat alternatives presents an opportunity to leverage the country's crop biodiversity. Companies like Wakao Foods are elevating crops like jackfruit to create sustainable alternatives. This benefits farmers and addresses protein-related malnutrition while diversifying the protein supply and increasing incomes for jackfruit growers.’

Wakao Foods has worked diligently for the last eight months to decode the taste and palate of the US market and develop specifically suitable products. Wakao Foods is a bootstrapped company, and in a short period of time, it has grown to international markets, which is a big milestone in itself.

‘We are extremely excited to expand our reach to the United States with India’s biggest plant-based food consignment and look at exploring the dynamic food scene in the USA,’ said Sairaj Dhond, Founder and CEO of Wakao Foods. "Our popular products have gained popularity in India and other markets. We are confident that the vibrant food enthusiasts in the USA will appreciate the authentic flavors and quality of our jackfruit products. This expansion is a significant step for Wakao Foods, as we aim to establish a strong presence in the United States."

Shri VK Vidyarthi, General Manager of APEDA, said, ‘Indigenous crops have great potential to transform India's agriculture, benefiting farmers, reducing waste, and supporting climate goals. We urge companies to adopt these crops for exports, farmer opportunities, and sustainability.’

Exporting 13 tonnes of Wakao Foods' jackfruit products is a major milestone for the brand. Their dedication to quality ingredients and innovative plant-based options has gained recognition worldwide. Entering the US market showcases their commitment to global consumers by offering exceptional culinary experiences with a focus on sustainability and ethical practices.

Wakao Foods' expansion into the United States market aligns with the growing demand for plant-based and flavorful food options. With its expertise in creating delectable plant-based products, the brand is poised to cater to the discerning palates of food enthusiasts in New York and beyond.

‘This shipment highlights the demand for product innovation and ingredient diversification in established markets like the U.S. We applaud Wakao Foods for bringing Indian-grown jackfruit into the global plant-based meat industry’ said Divya Saravana, Corporate Engagement Specialist at GFI India.