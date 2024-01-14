Where Good Food Meets Great Vibes: Unwind For Sunday Brunch At K3 With Friends And Family

In the heart of our bustling Delhi, where every corner holds stories of culture and warmth, food and restaurants are a haven where people create memories with loved ones. The past few years have been a rollercoaster, especially for those of us who find joy in lazy Sunday brunches surrounded by laughter and good company. Delhi, in this sense, becomes more than a food haven; it transforms into a comforting embrace, a sanctuary for those seeking a touch of sophistication, open kitchens, and the clinking of wine glasses.

K3 at JW Marriott Aerocity isn't just a place to eat – a safe haven affectionately known as New Delhi's 'Food Theatre,' is a symphony of flavors that tantalize your senses. The Sunday brunch here is not just a meal; it's a journey through three live kitchens, each telling its unique story - Indian, Cantonese, and Tuscan. With over 100 dishes, meticulously crafted, K3 becomes a culinary palette that caters to diverse tastes, making it the ideal spot for family gatherings or leisurely brunches on the outskirts of Delhi.

Entering the open kitchen and buffet setup have made way for a more personalized experience since the place holds in itself three different cusines for each delight without losing its welcoming ambiance of the Indian culture. Now, you can leisurely scan the menu, place your order, and the staff, always prioritizing safety, serves everything contactless. As you explore the K3 arena, the dishes on display are sealed, ensuring both safety and a delightful experience.

At K3 began with a grilled kebab platter featuring the culinary magic of galouti kebabs, crafted by Chef Aalim Qureshi, a descendant of the legendary Chef Imtiaz Qureshi. The Tuscan menu unfolded with ravioli adorned with pesto and fresh herbs, accompanied by tomato focaccia garlic bread. The Asian offerings were a delightful basket of vegetarian dumplings and mushroom bao.

For the main course, we relished the simplicity of Punjabi classic Sarso da Saag and Makki di Roti, reminiscent of home-cooked goodness. The sweet finale was a delightful symphony of desserts – barfis, ladoos, gulab jamun, rabri with tartlets, and a selection of ice creams – a sweet indulgence that left our taste buds dancing with joy.