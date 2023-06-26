Yummy Food, Great Vibe, Stunning Aesthetics Only At 'Food Bus of India'

New Delhi: If you are a food lover and a fan of London’s iconic red double-decker buses, then you will love Food Bus of India (FBI), a unique restaurant concept that offers street food from Europe and Asia in a stationary bus.

Food Bus of India is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Rishabh Jain and Ankit Jain, who wanted to create a novel and fun dining experience for the people of Delhi. They also wanted to promote the concept of sustainable and eco-friendly dining by using biodegradable cutlery and packaging. The Food Bus of India offers a unique dining experience on wheels to its customers.

Food Bus of India has seven outlets across Delhi - Rajendra Place, North Campus, Lajpat Nagar, South Ex II, Malaviya Nagar, Green Park, Connaught Place, Dwarka and Akshardham. Each outlet has its own theme and decor, such as Bollywood, Hollywood, sports, music and comics. You can also book the entire bus for private parties and events.

Food Bus of India serves a variety of dishes, such as pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, momos, pasta, biryani, pav bhaji, noodles, salads, desserts and beverages. The menu is designed to cater to different tastes and preferences, and the prices are affordable and pocket-friendly.

Food Bus of India is a stationary bus that has been converted into a cozy and colorful dining space with two floors. The lower floor has a kitchen and a counter where you can order your food, while the upper floor has tables and chairs where you can enjoy your meal with a view of the surroundings. Food Bus of India is not just a restaurant, but also a social initiative that aims to feed the underprivileged children in the city. For every meal sold at FBI, they donate one meal to a child in need. They have partnered with an NGO called Feeding India to execute this noble cause.

A must try is the special vada pav, home-made style barbeque chicken pizza, non-veg thali and Chinese platter. The vada pav here is delicious and authentic, with a crispy potato vada stuffed with mashed potatoes mixed with mustard seeds and in-house spices. It is served with mint chutney and is perfect for a snack. The barbeque chicken pizza is cheesy and loaded with barbeque sauce, cheese, pepper chicken, onion, olives and cilantro. The crust is crunchy and the toppings are generous. You can enjoy your pizza with a glass of cold coffee which is refreshing and creamy. The non-veg thali has butter chicken, dal makhani, jeera rice, one parantha, salad and gulab jamun. The butter chicken is creamy and flavorful, while the dal makhani is rich and smooth. The jeera rice is aromatic and the parantha is soft. The salad is fresh and the gulab jamun is soft and sweet.

The Chinese platter has chilli garlic chicken gravy with veg fried rice, spring rolls and a small piece of chocolate brownie. The chilli garlic chicken gravy is spicy and tangy, while the veg fried rice is fluffy and tasty. The spring rolls are crispy and filled with vegetables. The chocolate brownie is moist and decadent.

It is a great place to visit with your friends and family if you are looking for something different and exciting. You can enjoy delicious food in a comfortable and quirky setting, while also contributing to a good cause. FBI is open from 6 am to 12 midnight every day.