'16-hour sex session' for scoring 5 goals: Porn star's offer to Russian footballer Aleksandr Kokorin, Read more here

Russian footballer Aleksandr Kokorin must have huge fan following in his country but he surely has not received a more shocking offer from any one than the one from porn star Alina Yeremenko. The actress goes by the stage name called Alina Henessy and back in 2015, she made an offer to Kokorin which has raised many eyebrows. When Kokorin used to play for Dynamo Moscow in 2015, Alina has offered a '16-hour sex session' with him if he scored five goals in the Russian Super League match by the end of that season. The conversation is seven years old made with Russia Eurosport.

In that interview, Alina was asked to rate Russian players out of 10 and when the turn to rate Kokorin came, she gave him full 10 on 10. When she was told that he was struggling for form on the feld, she said, "If before the end of the championship [Russian Super League] Alexander Kokorin scores five goals, I promise to hold a 16-hour sex marathon with him as a thank you." The Sports Bible reported that these claims were made in April of that year with Moscow having 10 games left in their hands.

However, Kokorin only scored once after that to finish finished with just 10 goals in 39 matches across tournaments. After spending one more season with Moscow, he later joined Zenit and won Russian Cup with them as well as Russian Super League. The strikers currently plays for Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

Kokorin has not posted any comments on the viral interview by Yeremenko. We wonder what his thoughts are or whether he knew about the viral statement back then.

In the same interview, the porn star had rated Arsenal winger Andrey Arshavin 8 out 10 for his cuteness while Yuri Zhirkov given just a four.