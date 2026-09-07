Duleep Trophy Final 2026, Day 2: Ishan Kishan’s historic 270, Kumar Kushagra’s 101 propel East Zone to 708 against South Zone

Ishan Kishan’s knock of 270 register eighth-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy match while Kumar Kushagra hit 101 off 132 balls, ensuring that a total in excess of 700 was registered at Chepauk for only the third time in first-class cricket history before East Zone were finally bowled out by stumps.

Reported By IANS Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST join share