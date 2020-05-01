2020 FIFA World Cup ambassador diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19

An ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, slated to be held in Qatar, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Supreme Committee for the organisation of the 2022 tournament said in a statement on Twitter that retired Qatari midfielder Adel Khamis, 54, "was unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19".

"We wish a speedy to all those affected," the statement added.

Khamis, one of the public faces of the 2022 World Cup along with fellow ambassadors Tim Cahill of Australia and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, had made his debut for the Qatar national team in 1984 under coach Evaristo de Macedo, when he was just 18 years old.

He was the first Qatari footballer to play abroad, appearing for Kuwait's Qadsia from 1997 to 1998. He retired from international football in 2000 following a farewell match against Sudan.

Qatar has so far reported more than 13,000 coronavirus cases and many lives have been lost as well.