Al Hilal Stun Manchester City 4-3 In Orlando: Saudi Giants Pull Off Historic Upset To Reach Club World Cup Quarter Finals

Fifa Club World Cup 2025: In a stunning night of upsets, Manchester City and Inter Milan were knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025 in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal defeated City 4-3 in a dramatic extra-time contest in Orlando, while Brazil's Fluminense shocked Inter Milan 2-0 in Charlotte. Both matches delivered memorable moments as underdogs rose to the occasion against Europe's elite.

Al Hilal Stun Manchester City in Seven-Goal Thriller

Manchester City looked on course for a routine win when Bernardo Silva scored from close range in the 9th minute. But Al Hilal, with a squad featuring several former European stars, equalised in the second half through Marcos Leonardo. Former Barcelona winger Malcom then gave the Saudi side the lead, only for Erling Haaland to level it once again.

City nearly snatched it in regulation time, with Haaland having a shot cleared off the line. In extra time, Kalidou Koulibaly struck from a corner in the 94th minute, before Phil Foden equalised ten minutes later. But it was Leonardo who had the final say, scoring the winner in the 112th minute after Ederson saved Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s header.

Koulibaly and Guardiola React

Kalidou Koulibaly praised his team’s determination:

"We knew that it was a difficult game against one of the best teams in the world. We wanted to show our ideas, our talents, our power."

Pep Guardiola accepted the loss with grace:

"Al Hilal don’t just run, they have a lot of quality... I have a big, big opinion of Al Hilal but I think we had a good game, to be honest."

Fluminense Outclass Inter Milan to Enter Quarterfinals

Brazilian side Fluminense knocked out Inter Milan with a composed 2-0 win. German Cano opened the scoring with a precise header early in the match, while substitute Hercules secured victory late in the second half. Despite efforts from Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco, both of whom hit the woodwork, Inter couldn’t find the net.

Thiago Silva and Arias Lead with Passion

Veteran defender Thiago Silva said:

"We knew they were not going to be easy opponents. Less than a month ago they were playing the Champions League final, but we played really well."

Jhon Arias, named man of the match, added:

"This is a very important victory for our fans, for all of Brazil, for my country, for South America."

Post-Match Fallout: Inter Captain Sends Strong Message

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez voiced frustration after the loss:

"Anyone who doesn’t want to stay can leave... we need a top-level mentality, or please leave."

Inter had recently appointed Cristian Chivu as manager after Simone Inzaghi’s exit. The early elimination adds to the pressure on the new coach and his squad.

Al Hilal vs Fluminense Quarter-Final Clash

Al Hilal will face Fluminense in the quarter-finals on Friday in Orlando. The winner will book a spot in the semifinals, as Brazilian and Middle Eastern clubs continue to challenge traditional European powerhouses in global competitions.

Al Hilal 4–3 Manchester City (AET)

Fluminense 2–0 Inter Milan