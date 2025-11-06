Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980831https://zeenews.india.com/football/al-nassr-outclass-fc-goa-4-0-in-afc-champions-league-clash-in-riyadh-2980831.html
NewsFootball
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Al Nassr Outclass FC Goa 4-0 In AFC Champions League Clash In Riyadh

FC Goa suffered a tough 0-4 defeat against Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two Group D clash in Riyadh. Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored twice, while Mohammed Maran and João Felix added goals. Despite the loss, Goa showed fighting spirit and will now focus on the AIFF Super Cup semi-finals.

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 03:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Al Nassr Outclass FC Goa 4-0 In AFC Champions League Clash In RiyadhImage Source: X

AFC Champions League: FC Goa endured a challenging evening in Riyadh as they fell 0-4 to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two Group D clash on Wednesday. The hosts took an early grip on proceedings, moving the ball with assurance and forcing Goa onto the back foot. Their breakthrough arrived in the 35th minute when Abdulrahman Ghareeb curled home a superb free-kick, setting the tone for the night, as reported by the ISL official website.

Despite the setback, Goa did not retreat into their shell. The Gaurs looked to build forward when possible, showing intent in transition and composure in possession under pressure. After the restart, Al Nassr's individual quality was once again on display as Ghareeb struck for his second before Mohammed Maran and João Felix added to the tally.

FC Goa's Head coach Manolo Marquez introduced a series of young Indian players in the second half, including Rabeeh and Ayush Chhetri, to inject fresh energy and intent. While Al Nassr's super sub João Felix left his mark at the other end with a late goal, FC Goa's own super sub Rabeeh nearly made his impact felt too, pressing high to chase down a loose ball and almost capitalising before the goalkeeper intervened at the last moment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Though the scoreline reflected the hosts' superiority, Goa's endeavour never waned. The team continued to push forward in spells and remained committed to their attacking principles against a world-class opponent. In the end, Al Nassr's experience and finishing quality proved decisive.

With their continental campaign nearing its close, FC Goa will now turn their attention back home to domestic duties preparing for the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, where they will look to channel the lessons from this outing into another spirited performance on Indian soil. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Earrings
Bridal Earrings to Elevate Your Look This Grand Wedding Gala 2025
Greater Bangladesh Map
Battle Plan? Yunus Presents Turkey Bangladesh Map Featuring India’s Assam
sarees
Sarees for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Gala 2025!
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Magical
Pakistan
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports
ethnic gown
Gowns for Brides This Grand Wedding Gala Season
Zohran Mamdani
Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever, Inspired By Nehru
eye makeup
Best Eyeliners To Elevate Your Eye – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra
jewellery set
Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!
Maxi skirts
Elegant Maxi Skirts For Every Occasion – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra