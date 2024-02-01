There is a big match today in Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami meet Saudi Pro League's Al Nassr which includes another great player Cristiano Ronaldo. The match will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. But there's some bad news for you if you were looking for reignition of rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo. Al Nassr announced late on Wednesday that Ronaldo had sustained a muscle injury in his left calg and will not be taking part in the match.

For Inter Miami, their most expensive player Messi as well as Luis Saurez will be available on the field.

Being a friendly invitational tournament, the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 serves as a pre-season friendly tour for Inter Miami. At the same time, the tournament comes mid-season for Saudi Pro League which is currently on a break due to the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Before playing Al Nassr, Inter Miami have already played another Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Saurez hit Inter Miami's first goal while Messi also scored one in penalty. But Inter Miami tasted defeat in the end by 4-3 margin. Al Hilal will play Al Nassr on February 8 in the Riyadh Season Cup. Inter Miami will fly to Hong Kong next for a match vs Hong Kong League XI.

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup Match Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch Match? Read below:

When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match match be played?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match will be played February 1 (Thursday), 2024.

Where will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match be played?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

At what time will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match start?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match match live streaming in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match will be available on Apple TV+ in India. Viewers will need to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match live telecast in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Seasons Cup match live telecast on TV will not be available in India India.