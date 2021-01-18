हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Robert Lewandowski

Another day, another record: Robert Lewandowski breaks 42-year-old Bundesliga record against Freiburg

After already bagging most of the individual honors in 2020, Robert Lewandowski continued to impress with his rich form in the new year. 

Robert Lewandowski has already scored 21 times in the ongoing season of Bundesliga. (Twitter/FCBayernEN)

After already bagging most of the individual honors in 2020, Robert Lewandowski continued to impress with his rich form in the new year. The Polish striker, who was named as the FIFA men's player of the year, on Sunday broke a 42-year Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Freiburg. 

Lewandowski took just seven minutes after kick-off to register his name on the goal sheet as he converted a pass coming from Thomas Muller, helping his side take a 1-0 lead. This was his 21st goal from 15 appearances in the ongoing season. 

With this goal, the 32-year-old scripted a new record in Germany's top-tier league, surpassing Gerd Muller's tally of 20 goals in the first half of the season. 

Lewandowski has been in phenomenal form, helping the Bundesliga winners complete a treble in the previous season. 

The 32-year-old believes that his rich form and tally of goals puts him on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. 

“If you take the numbers for this year and even previous ones, I think I’m pretty good in terms of performance and goals scored,” he told France Football.

“Failing to be at the same table as Messi and Ronaldo, I think I can invite them to eat at mine!”

Bayern currently stand at the top of the table with 36 points from 16 matches. The second place is held by RB Leipzig, who have 32 points in the same number of matches. 

Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory over Barcelona
