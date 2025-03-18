Argentina Suffers Big Blow: Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of FIFA Qualifiers

In a significant blow to Argentina, football superstar Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sustained an injury while playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) and will miss the crucial international matches.

Messi Suffers Adductor Injury

Messi underwent an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his adductor region during Inter Miami’s recent clash against Atlanta United. Following the scan, the club confirmed the injury and provided an official update on his condition.

“The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition,” Inter Miami stated.

Messi Expresses Disappointment Over Missing Matches

The Argentine captain took to social media to express his disappointment over missing the qualifiers.

“It’s sad to miss these two very special matches with the National Team against Uruguay and Brazil,” Messi wrote on his Instagram story.

“As always, I wanted to be there, but at the last moment, a not-so-serious injury that forced me to stop for a while before returning to play left me out. From here, I will be cheering and supporting as just another fan. Vamos Argentina!” he added.

Messi’s Initial Inclusion in the Squad

Despite fitness concerns, Messi was initially included in Argentina’s 33-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers. The decision to include him was based on his recent return to action for Inter Miami after being rested for three games.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino had previously mentioned that Messi’s absence in earlier matches was to manage his workload rather than due to a serious injury. “We tried to take away from the overload Messi had so that it wouldn’t go further than that. We tried to handle it in the best way. Luckily, we were able to control it and it didn’t turn into an injury or much more,” Martino explained.

Expected Return for Inter Miami

While Messi will not feature for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers, he is expected to return for Inter Miami’s MLS fixture against the Philadelphia Union on March 29. His recent performance against Atlanta United saw him score the opening goal in Miami’s 2-1 away win.

As Argentina prepares to face Uruguay and Brazil without their talisman, Messi’s recovery will be closely monitored, with fans eagerly awaiting his return to action for both club and country.