The Premier League weekend kicks off with a key battle in the race for Europe as Arsenal, fresh from their 4-2 win away to Chelsea, entertain Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It has been an eventful week for Man United, who were humiliated 4-0 at Anfield a week ago and named Eric Ten Hag as their new coach earlier this week. Defeat at the Emirates would likely mean Ten Hag's first season in charge will be without the 'distraction' of Europe next season.

United named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed Rangnick from the end of this season, with the 52-year-old signing a three-year deal.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League on 54 points from 33 games, three points and a spot behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand. The teams will face each other later on Saturday.

Notably, Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is available for the game after he missed the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday night as he was on compassionate leave after the death of his baby boy, one of the twins.

Ronaldo completed a full training session at United's Carrington training complex on Wednesday and the 37-year-old trained again on Thursday.

However, Paul Pogba is out for four weeks and has possibly played for the club for the last time. Pogba is out of contract in June and his calf injury is set to keep him out for four weeks, according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who said that the midfielder will not renew his contract with Manchester United.

