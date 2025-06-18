Ballon d’Or 2025: Top 5 Favourites Of June Rankings Revealed - Ousmane Dembélé Leads, Lamine Yamal & Mohamed Salah In Hot Pursuit

As the football world marches toward the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, the debate around the year’s most outstanding performer is heating up. While seasoned veterans continue to impress, it's a mix of resurgent stars, consistent leaders, and teenage prodigies that are shaking up the rankings. June marks a pivotal moment in this race, as domestic seasons have concluded and the FIFA Club World Cup is underway.

1. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Key Stats: 33 goals, 15 assists | Trophies: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, UEFA Champions League

The rejuvenated winger has been in sensational form this season, leading PSG to an unprecedented continental treble. Dembélé has not only regained his fitness and consistency but has also emerged as the central force behind PSG's European dominance.

His Champions League final performance, combined with electric displays in Ligue 1 and domestic cup competitions, makes him the frontrunner as of June. Even pundits like Emmanuel Petit have gone on record to state that the Frenchman is their pick for the Ballon d’Or.

If he shines at the FIFA Club World Cup this month, he may seal the award well before the ceremony.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

Key Stats: 18 goals, 25 assists | Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is playing like a seasoned superstar. The Barcelona wonderkid has taken on massive responsibility in a resurgent Barça side, contributing to a domestic treble with jaw-dropping consistency. His dribbling, creativity, and composure under pressure have already sparked comparisons to Messi. While he may miss the Club World Cup due to national duties with Spain, his contribution to club and country is already historic.

The debate over whether a teenager should win the Ballon d'Or is still ongoing, but if there’s ever been a case, Yamal is it.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

Key Stats: 29 goals, 18 assists | Trophies: Premier League

Salah continues to be Liverpool’s most lethal asset. He bagged the Golden Boot and Playmaker award in the Premier League, guiding Liverpool to the title in one of the most fiercely contested seasons in recent memory. At 32, the Egyptian King has shown zero signs of slowing down, maintaining his form and leadership throughout the campaign. Though Liverpool's Champions League campaign fell short, Salah’s domestic dominance ensures he's firmly in the top 3 of the Ballon d'Or ladder.

4. Raphinha (Barcelona / Brazil)

Key Stats: 31 goals, 17 assists across all competitions

While Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight, Raphinha quietly had one of his best-ever seasons. The Brazilian winger exploded in both La Liga and the Champions League, providing decisive contributions in key matches. His double-digit goals and assists in both domestic and European competitions helped elevate Barcelona’s trophy haul. Now a regular in Brazil's starting XI, Raphinha is finally living up to his potential on the biggest stages. With a strong showing in the Copa América or Club World Cup, he might even leapfrog into the top three.

5. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

Key Stats: 12 assists, 4 goals | Trophies: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, UEFA Champions League

It’s rare for a defender, let alone a full-back, to break into Ballon d'Or conversations, but Nuno Mendes has defied all norms. The Portuguese left-back was a constant menace down the flank for PSG, both in attack and defence. He capped off his year with a man-of-the-match performance in the Nations League Final for Portugal against Spain. His blend of speed, vision, and tactical awareness has redefined the structure of PSG.

As we head into the final stretch of the year with the Club World Cup and international tournaments on the horizon, the Ballon d’Or race remains thrilling. Dembélé leads the pack for now, but with players like Yamal, Salah, and Raphinha close behind, nothing is certain.